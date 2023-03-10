Women-only network leap.club hosts biggest-ever event - 'The leap (af)fair'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9: leap.club, the network built for women, concluded its flagship networking event, ‘the leap (af)fair’ this Sunday, with mission partners Etsy, Kica, Begin by Zoho, Dezerv, Proactive for Her, &Vayu Learn. Hosted in the heart of the city at Jayamahal Palace, the event saw an attendance of over 800 women with high spirits – including members of the leap.club network along with guests brought by them.

Studded with experience zones and activity stalls, the day-long event hosted a live painting pop-up, a human travel library where women shared their heartfelt travel stories, along with various engaging activities by brand partners. Participants also indulged in food from popular Bengaluru joints from Brik Oven to Khan Saheb, along with cocktails and beverages on the house. Unique to this event, participants browsed and shopped from a women-focused flea market – with clothing, jewellery, skincare, healthcare and sexual wellness brands founded by members of the leap.club network.

The leap (af)fair is designed to enable meaningful connections between attendees, along with addressing important topics for women professionals. Alongside the f&b stalls and other activities, participants also engaged in prompted speed-networking sessions and attended a panel discussion on “Building Credibility at the Workplace” with Aruna Newton - Global Head of Diversity at Infosys and MadhurimaAgrawal – country head at Microsoft for Startups.

Comedian and Author RadhikaVaz also hosted an interactive session with attendees titled “let’s get real”, eliciting the opinions of the crowd and facilitating discussions around imposter syndrome, leadership qualities that women possess and more.

The evening drew to a close with a live performance by the Delhi-based band Chizai, leaving the members dancing & grooving to original renditions of popular songs.

“The leap (af)fair is a celebration of all things community and the power of women coming together,” said Ragini Das, co-founder of leap.club when asked about the event. “This was one of the biggest we’ve hosted yet, and we can’t wait to take over Mumbai and Delhi with the same vigour in the next few months. More women in leadership roles are our goal, and this is one of the ways we’re collectively getting there! We are changing the way women network”.

With the completion of this flagship experience in Bengaluru, leap.club is set to host the next leap (af)fair at Jio World Drive in Mumbai on May 7, 2023, followed by another in Delhi in June 2023.

leap.club continues to host multiple curated events every month for their women-only member base.

About leap.club

leap.club was founded in May 2020 by ex-senior Zomato execs Ragini Das and AnandSinha and has scaled to 12,000+ paying members across 2000+ companies and 200+ cities from 15 countries. It counts women from top companies like Nykaa, Meta, Amazon, Sequoia Capital, and Google as its members, along with founders, professionals, freelancers, and women on a break. Members use leap.club to expand their network, make career moves, the scope for partnerships, build an audience, and make new friends. The company has recently launched jobs by leap.club - where members leverage the ecosystem to find top jobs, and recruiters gain access to the top 1% of talent.

