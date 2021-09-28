Wondering if IVF can help you get pregnant in your 40s? Find your answers here

Of all the medical advances in the past 50 years, IVF is perhaps the only procedure that has the distinction of giving the boon of life. IVF is nothing short of a new lease on the dream of parenthood for older couples who have been trying to get pregnant for a while. But here’s the thing about this procedure: can it work miracles for men and women with subfertility? Yes! Can it be a beacon of hope for women in their 40s? Honestly, it can be a hit and miss.

You see when it comes to IVF, age matters a whole lot—especially that of the female partner. To explain how age can help in making IVF a success story, we’ve got gynecologist and obstetrician Dr. Priya Selvaraj—who specialises in reproductive medicine and clinical embryology and is the scientific and clinical director of GG Hospitals in Chennai. Here’s what she has to say…

The role of age in IVF

Simply put, age is the single most determining factor for success in women undergoing IVF. Explains Dr. Priya: “Age-related decline in fertility is a well-known concept, and the corresponding poor ovarian reserve is also better understood these days. When it comes to IVF, Indian women see an earlier decline in ovarian response as compared to their western counterparts, especially after the age 35.”

But diminishing ovarian reserve isn’t the only curse of the age. As the maternal age increases, so do the chances of chromosomal errors in the oocytes. Along with this, the egg quality also starts deteriorating—thus leading to less than favourable results in IVF. In fact, the success rate of IVF for women in their early 40s is only about 20%, a figure which plummets to a mere four percent after the age of 45.

Since age is an important factor for IVF, the ideal maternal age for successful IVF is between 25-35 years. “That said, this is not a blanket rule as many conditions influence success rates in IVF, like primary ovarian insufficiency, PCOS, endometriosis, adenomyosis, or uterine,” adds Dr. Priya.

Pregnancy and IVF in your 40s might come with a few health risks

While success rate is an important parameter to keep in mind when opting for IVF, the health of the mother is also equally important, if not more. Getting pregnant in your 40s can be a complicated affair. Says Dr. Priya: “Older women have a higher incidence of developing diabetes and hypertension, which can complicate their pregnancy.”

Pre-existing medical conditions can make matters worse. “Some of them may already have these known medical disorders which makes it more challenging to undergo the IVF process. They require a multidisciplinary approach and a good team for a safe pregnancy,” she adds.

That said, a safe and successful IVF pregnancy in your 40s is possible

All is not lost—even if you’re in your 40s. Women in their 40s can get pregnant using IVF and realise their dream of becoming a parent. In fact, Dr Priya suggests that the upper age limit for a woman to undergo IVF is 50. “Though most women above 45 usually need a donor program,” she adds.

What’s a donor program, you ask? Well, this is when someone else’s eggs or sperms are used for the fertilisation process. The poor ovarian reserve and low-quality oocytes can often give rise to a situation where the woman has to use donor eggs in order to have a viable embryo for implantation.

Similarly, in cases where the male partner is in his 50s, donor sperm might be required owing to lowered motility and sperm count. “Older sperm has a lower fertilisation rate and comes with an increased chance of miscarriage. Moreover, older male age is also associated with Down's syndrome, autism, and childhood malignancies,” she says.

The idea of using someone else’s gametes might seem strange, but it also comes with a higher success rate. Moreover, there are plenty of protocols in place to ensure that it is a smooth experience for you. “There are guidelines to ensure the safety and best interests of both the couple and the donor,” assures Dr Priya.

Over 35 and IVF on your mind? Here are some tips from Dr. Priya to remember

“You must be vigilant about your health and be willing to cut back on any personal habits that might encumber your success—especially drinking alcohol and smoking,” stresses Dr. Priya.

Managing your weight is also crucial—so is getting a full-body checkup to rule out any underlying medical conditions. “Existing medical conditions need to be addressed before beginning any IVF treatments,” she adds.

Lastly, nutrition plays a vital role if you want to have a healthy pregnancy and baby. “The right diet can help in preventing anemia, while also reducing the chances of birth defects and any complications during labour,” she says.

“You need to be aware of the IVF process and what it entails. It is also important to understand that the reality of IVF success depends on individual circumstances and diagnosis. That said, most couples fare well with the right medical approach combined with some lifestyle modifications to enhance their success,” Dr Priya concludes.