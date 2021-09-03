Wondering which braces should you choose for your teenage kid?

In today’s world, with a plethora of options for braces available in the market, it can be overwhelming to make a choice, especially when you want only the best for your child. Dr Amit Sachdeva, leading Orthodontist from Delhi, shares some valuable insights which will educate you and help you choose the most optimum braces for your teenager.

What orthodontic treatments are available for teenagers?

In general, all types of available orthodontic treatment tools are suitable for teens.

Here are some examples of orthodontic treatments:

- Growth modification appliances

- Clear aligners such as Invisalign

- Metal braces

- Ceramic braces

- Self-ligating braces

- Lingual braces

What are clear aligners? What factors should be considered while choosing them?

First and foremost, let me explain what aligners are.

Much like traditional braces, aligners work by slowly moving the position of your teeth using virtually invisible trays made of highly potent medical-grade polymer using 3D scanning and printing technology. They can be used for different kinds of misalignments to help you achieve your desired smile, function, and facial esthetics. While there are many options available in the market, few questions to strongly consider as a parent are:

1.How many patients have been treated successfully with a particular brand?

2. Is it approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)?

3. Are there any shortcomings or side effects?

4. Can the clear aligner treat complex cases as seen in teenagers?

For more advice, parents should seek consultation with an Orthodontist to evaluate various options available.

Which aligner system do you use in your practice?

I have been an orthodontist with 20+ years of experience. About 6 years back I shifted to the Invisalign system because it is the most advanced option for teeth straightening in the world and has several advantages for my patients like the below:

With the Invisalign software & visualization tools, an orthodontist can showcase the potential outcome of the treatment to the patient right at the beginning of the treatment journey. This feature is very fascinating for most patients as you can see your future smile right at the start. Also, it empowers the patients to be actively involved in treatment planning with their doctors.

Most of the complex cases especially seen in teens can be treated by Invisalign aligners. Smart Technology enables predictable & faster results which is what exactly today’s teenagers and their parents want.

Invisalign system is for any age and at any stage of your life

The most convenient option, as there are very few physical doctor visits during the entire treatment that may last 1-2 years for teenage cases

It’s a very gentle & comfortable solution with no interruptions in lifestyle

With Invisalign planning and treatment staging options, I can plan treatment for teenagers without removing any tooth which helps to rule out one of the chief concerns that parents have for their children when they think of braces

How much does Invisalign cost for my teenager? How can I opt for it?

The Invisalign system is available category wise, thus can fit into the budget of every person now and are comparable to the cost of braces. The cost range could vary from Rs.150000-350000. Nowadays, like other consumer items, Multiple EMI options are also available easily at all clinics. Invisalign treatment is offered only by an authorized Invisalign doctor.

You can visit the website https://bit.ly/359vrQx to find out more information.

Dr. Amit Sachdeva, Senior Orthodontist & Diamond Invisalign Specialist

Disclaimer: This article is prepared by Invisalign and all opinions contained in the article are the interviewee’s own.