Wooden Street Accelerates Expansion with The Launch of a New Light Street Store in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 20, 2024: Wooden Street, India’s leading home furniture, décor and furnishing brand, expands its footprint with the opening of a new store of Light Street, the lighting arm of Wooden Street, in Mumbai. Through this move, they are advancing another leg of their rapid expansion strategy, which includes opening of 50 additional stores in over the next 18-24 months in metropolitan cities of Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, etc.

The second retail store of Light Street in Mumbai after the first successful launch in Jaipur, bringing in lighting solutions to fulfil customer’s diverse needs. The store houses the variety of lighting fixtures like table lamps, chandeliers, pendant etc. to perfectly suit to the aesthetic wants and needs.

The new launch spanning across an area of 2500-3000 sq. ft is located at the prime location of the city, Andheri East. With this new launch, the company will be providing customers with more space to explore the premium lighting solutions under one roof.

"We are working extensively on our plans to magnify the reach of our products across nooks and corners of the country. This new store opening is dedicated to our commitment to providing customers with an unparalleled shopping experience and access to the latest lighting trends and designs." said Lokendra Ranawat, CEO of Wooden Street.

The company’s expansion is fuelled by its vision of being a leader in lighting industry. With a projected revenue target of ₹100-150 crore from the new in-house launch, the company aims to strengthen its market position.

Light Street by Wooden Street is committed to providing customers with an exceptional shopping experience, combining high-quality products under affordable price tags. The brand's expansion plans conclude in fulfilling the evolving needs of customers and at the same time, establishing a strong presence across India.

About Wooden Street

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street is a leading brand that offers a wide range of premium-quality and designer furniture, home décor & furnishing items. The brand operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortars, providing customers with the ease of shopping online or experiencing the furniture first-hand in showrooms.

The company has grown immensely, now serving over 1M customers, running 95+ experience stores and 350+ delivery hubs around the country. It offers a vast selection of over 30,000 furniture, décor & furnishing items. Since its inception, Wooden Street has maintained a consistent annual growth rate of 60–65%, establishing itself as a reputable name in the furniture world.

