Wooden Street Expands Its Footprint with 10 Lakh Sq Ft of New Manufacturing and R&D Unit in Jodhpur

Wooden Street, India’s leading home furniture and decor brand, in a recent Press Release announced an expansion of its manufacturing facility and R&D (Research & Development) unit in Jodhpur. Spread across an area of 10 Lakh Sq ft, this new expansion will have the capacity to produce 4-5 Lacs Units annually, amounting to a total of 500- 700 crore per year.

This strategic expansion involves an investment of INR 50-70 crores, highlighting the company's vision to enhance its production capacity and allowing the company to meet the growing demand for its furniture.

The new facility will have fully automated machines equipped with the latest in-advanced technology. This upgrade will not only boost efficiency but also improve the precision and quality of the final products. Furthermore, the enhanced R&D unit will focus on better prototyping methods, driving innovation in both product design and material use.

The new facility will also contribute to the local economy by creating 300 additional job opportunities and fostering skill development in the region.

Wooden Street currently has its existing manufacturing facilities in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bangalore, collectively spanning over 15,00,000 square feet. Complementing its manufacturing operations, the company has also established a robust supply chain network, featuring 35 strategically positioned warehouses across India.

“Our new expansion in Jodhpur reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of the furniture industry. With these enhanced facilities, we aim to transform the furniture design and manufacturing process, ensuring our customers receive top-tier products.”, said Lokendra Ranawat, CEO, Wooden Street.

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street is a leading brand that offers a wide range of premium-quality and designer furniture, home décor & furnishing items. The brand operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortars, providing customers with the ease of shopping online or experiencing the furniture first-hand in showrooms.

The company has grown immensely, now serving over 1M customers, running 97 experience stores and 350+ delivery hubs around the country. It offers a vast selection of over 30,000 furniture, décor & furnishing items. Since its inception, Wooden Street has maintained a consistent annual growth rate of 60–65%, establishing itself as a reputable name in the furniture world.

