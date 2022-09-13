Work, Workforce & Workplace: Driving change and transformation

India, 13th September 2022: When we look at the future CEO's priorities and the future of work, one thing is clear human capital cannot be treated like a commodity, irrespective of the industry sector or the level of workforce we are catering to. The equation between an organization and its workforce will be of equals, and the human capital function will be one of the most important differentiators for the organization to deliver on its strategy. To understand the critical success factors of the organizations, Sapphire Connect, recently concluded the 3rd Annual ReThink HR Conclave 2022 on the 2nd of September 2022 at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, New Delhi, that was centered on the theme “Embracing Change & Transformation: Work, Workforce & Workplace”. The conclave focused on the role of technology and human capital and the need to start delivering employee experience, with the employee at the center of this ecosystem.

Addressing the audience on Leadership – leading with resilience we had Ms. Preeti Reddy, Chairwoman South Asia Insights Division, Kantar, who started by defining who a resilient is, she said, “A resilient leader sees failure only as a temporary setback and is not something permanent, they recover quickly and the maintain a positive attitude, positive outlook to what they do. When they are faced with ambiguity, they find a way to move forward and not get stuck with baggage and sustain their energy level under tremendous pressure. Resilience is not only mental but physical, and you have to sustain energy levels. Finally, they need to communicate powerfully.”

The conclave also witnessed an engaging session where the delegates formed groups and discussed various issues pertaining to Engaging the Next Generation of Talent.

Organizations need to demonstrate their rewards fairly by communicating the link between business performance, individual performance, rewards, and compensation. While talking about compensation, Mr. Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions, expressed his personal experience, he said, “The balance of power has never been more tilted in favour of employee than what it is today. I run an executive search firm and last month I was doing a product head search for a b2b SaaS company. The candidate was at 37 L on 31st Dec 2021 – 28L Fixed + 9L variable. On 1st Jan 2022, he got an offer and his salary became 65L – 37L Fixed + 28L Variable. Again on the 18th August 2022, my client offered him 91L – 65L F + 26L V. And he rejected the offer saying he had an offer of 1.1cr.” Addressing on how appraisals are carried out, Ms. Renu Bohra, Chief People Officer, India & Indian Subcontinent, DB Schenker, said, “After every appraisal cycle we run feedback to all the employees asking them how was the discussion, was it constructive as this helps us get to know the voice of our people.” In another session on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling, we had Dr. Ankita Singh, Senior Vice President and Global Head of HR, CIGNEX, who said, “When we talk about learning & development or reskilling and upskilling our employees the fundamentals have not changed, earlier we used to focus on the requirement of the organization or the projects. Now the difference that we see I think it has shifted more towards people instead of purely focusing on where we want to see our organization maybe after 6 months or 2 years in terms of skill capability.”

During a session on ‘HR Collaboration by Design’ Mr. Shantanu Das, Senior Vice President - Human Resources, Amway India Enterprises Pvt Ltd who said, “There is an African word called UBUNTU meaning the essence of being human. You are basically because of others. The core essence of working together still remains the same as the myth has got busted that physical proximity is not necessarily enhancing collaboration and just cause you to stay far off does not mean the collaboration is coming down.” The conclave also witnessed an engaging session where the delegates formed groups and discussed various issues pertaining to Engaging the Next Generation of Talent. During this session, one of the groups had to deliberate on the gig economy, they highlighted that the future is about shared resources, it is no longer about just having a workforce that compromises of permanent resources. The gig economy or gig workforce is very industry or role-specific.

The conclave also organized Speed Connect an exclusive one-of-its-kind opportunity for recruitment agencies and academic institutions who had the chance to meet an extensive list of employment partners. The Speed Connect witnessed around 40+ Employment partners, 75+ Recruitment partners, 35+ Academic partners and 50+ MOU’s at the event. Simmi Tikoo, Deputy Director, IILM University,who attended as an Academic Partner said, “Was an excellent initiative to bring in Industry and Academia on the same Platform, interact, sign MoU. This concept was new to us and was a great opportunity to interact with 5-6 companies. A great concept, very rarely seen in conferences.”

Talking about the ReThink HR Conclave, Mr. Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect said, “With an ongoing shift in technology, trends, people, and processes, it has never been more important for employers and employees to learn how to react to changes in their environment. An initiative such as ReThink HR Conclave helps understand how organizations are embracing change in the workplace, workforce, and work.”

