WORLD CONFERENCE ON COMPREHENSIVE CRITICAL CARE AT SRMS IMS BAREILLY CONCLUDES

A four-day long World Conference on Comprehensive Critical Care (W4C), hosted by Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, SRMS IMS Bareilly from October 13-16, 2022 concluded on an overwhelming note in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, wherein more than 200 lectures were delivered.

The 2nd edition of the global conference saw the presence of international and national delegates who delivered valuable insights on variety of topics and sessions at the conference based on the theme ‘Sepsis’. Around 800 delegates, 200 faculty members and more than 300 postgraduate students had turned up to the grand event, which was a memorable experience for each and every participant. The International Conference was inaugurated and honored by the benign presence of Padma Vibhushan Dr BK Rao, Dr JV Divatia from Tata Memorial Hospital (Mumbai), in the presence of Padma Shri Dr Randeep Guleria, Former Director at AIIMS, New Delhi, along with the most celebrated names from international faculty including Dr Mitchell Levy (USA), Dr Michael O’Leary (Australia), Dr Roopen Arya (UK), Dr Quirino Piacevoli (Italy) and Dr Lilanthi Subasinghe (Sri Lanka). These delegates delivered lectures and sessions on valuable topics that were well appreciated by the experts.

National and International delegates at W4C

On this occasion, Chief Patron, Shri Dev Murti, Chairman SRMS Trust, Bareilly, and Patron, Mr Aditya Murti, Director Administration, SRMS-IMS, Bareilly were also present along with other members of the core organizing committee of World Conference.

SESSION DELIVERY

Prominent delegates during informative sessions at the World Conference

The global conference had workshops, oral and poster presentations, freshly conceptualized W4C Critical Care Certification Refresher Courses, along with delivery of lectures and sessions by eminent speakers under Scientific Programme, on galore of topics based on the theme ‘Sepsis’. Along with Critical Care Review Course, five Workshops on Hemodynamic Monitoring, Mechanical Ventilation, Nursing, Point of Care Ultrasound and Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) & ECMO, were organized on the first day in the presence of International Critical Care Experts.

LIFETIME MEMORIES

Dr. Quirino Piacevoli (Italy) giving valuable insights at World Conference

A four day global conference at SRMS IMS Bareilly and Jim Corbett, Ramnagar was like a lifetime experience for all the national and international delegates, who carried the memories captured in their mobile phones. The conference also saw entertaining cultural performances at Ramnagar, which was a visual treat for the delegates to enjoy a fun-filled evening that certainly added a fun element to the whole show.Speaking about the conference, Dr Lalit Singh, Organizing Secretary of W4C, and Professor & Head, Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, SRMS IMS Bareilly, said, “The global conference went beyond our expectations, and it was indeed a great learning platform for each one of us.”

ESTEEMED PRESENCE

Dr Michael O'Leary (Australia) addressing the conference

The other prominent national faculties present at the conference were Dr Pravin Amin, Dr Rajesh Chawla, Dr Narendra Rungta, Dr Arunaloke Chakraborty, Dr Banambar Ray, Dr GC Khilnani, Dr Yatin Mehta, Dr Kapil Zirpe, Dr Khushrav Bajan, Dr Arvind Baronia, Dr Dhruva Chaudhry, Dr DK Singh, Dr Rajesh Chandra Mishra, Dr Rajesh Pande, Dr Sheila Myatra, Dr Pradeep Bhattacharya, Dr Prashant Kumar, Dr Deepak Malviya, Dr PL Gautam, Dr Sumit Ray, Dr Ranvir Singh Tyagi, Dr Subhal Dixit, Dr Syed Moied Ahmed, Dr Mahendra Kumar Bainara, Dr Srinivas Samavedam, Dr Shrikant Shahasrabudhe, Dr Rakesh Kumar Tyagi, Dr Diptimala Agarwal, Dr Bikram Gupta, Dr Jaya Kuruvilla and Dr Pooja Nair.

