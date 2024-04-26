 World Development Corporation Launches LawTech AI-Powered Legal Assistant - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Development Corporation Launches LawTech AI-Powered Legal Assistant

brand stories
Published on Apr 26, 2024 07:02 PM IST

A world-first, this comprehensive platform assists all stakeholders within the legal system

World Development Corporation is offering LawTech on a trial basis, allowing legal practitioners to explore the benefits firsthand at no initial cost.
World Development Corporation is offering LawTech on a trial basis, allowing legal practitioners to explore the benefits firsthand at no initial cost.
ByHT Brand Studio

New Delhi (India), April 26: The World Development Corporation, a pioneering Digital Transformation and Innovation firm, introduces LawTech, an advanced AI-powered platform designed to help the legal industry. LawTech equips legal professionals with advanced tools to enhance efficiency, reduce time spent on research and drafting, and streamline case preparation. A world-first, this comprehensive platform assists all stakeholders within the legal system.

LawTech offers a comprehensive AI legal tech solution to the challenges faced by lawyers, judges, and law students. Empowering the legal community to work smarter, not harder.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

For lawyers grappling with the demands of compiling case-relevant data and drafting documents, LawTech promises sufficient time savings by automating these processes. The platform allows lawyers to automate research, access editable drafts instantly, and focus more on crafting winning arguments.

Judges burdened with the immense pressure of making informed decisions will find solace in LawTech's extensive database. It provides instant access to Supreme Court findings and past precedents, enabling quick reference during trials and helping reduce the judicial workload.

Law students, who often find navigating through thousands of legal provisions challenging, will benefit from LawTech's intuitive AI search engine. This tool offers immediate access to the Constitution, state, and central acts, simplifying the learning process and providing insights within seconds.

LawTech leverages the expertise of seasoned legal professionals combined with sophisticated AI technology to deliver a hassle-free, integrated legal research experience. This ensures continuity, boosts courtroom efficiency and enhances the transparency of legal proceedings.

In addition to its core offerings, LawTech includes an innovative voice search assistant, LexListen. This feature supports hands-free operation, providing instant, accurate answers to legal queries and enabling users to perform follow-up inquiries effortlessly. LexListen helps legal professionals easily navigate complex research, avoiding the common pitfalls of traditional research methods.

World Development Corporation is offering LawTech on a trial basis, allowing legal practitioners to explore the benefits firsthand at no initial cost.

Embrace the future of legal practice with the World Development Corporation's LawTech – Innovating for the future legal community.

About World Development Corporation:

World Development Corporation is dedicated to reshaping how individuals interact with technology, enhancing comfort and driving global progress. With divisions focusing on Digital Transformation, including AI, ML, and blockchain specialities, WDC is an innovation hub. The company is committed to ethical technology integration, emphasising privacy, security, and transparency, and offers customised training programs designed to empower professionals and organisations to excel in the digital age.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On