World Development Corporation Launches LawTech AI-Powered Legal Assistant

New Delhi (India), April 26: The World Development Corporation, a pioneering Digital Transformation and Innovation firm, introduces LawTech, an advanced AI-powered platform designed to help the legal industry. LawTech equips legal professionals with advanced tools to enhance efficiency, reduce time spent on research and drafting, and streamline case preparation. A world-first, this comprehensive platform assists all stakeholders within the legal system.

LawTech offers a comprehensive AI legal tech solution to the challenges faced by lawyers, judges, and law students. Empowering the legal community to work smarter, not harder.

For lawyers grappling with the demands of compiling case-relevant data and drafting documents, LawTech promises sufficient time savings by automating these processes. The platform allows lawyers to automate research, access editable drafts instantly, and focus more on crafting winning arguments.

Judges burdened with the immense pressure of making informed decisions will find solace in LawTech's extensive database. It provides instant access to Supreme Court findings and past precedents, enabling quick reference during trials and helping reduce the judicial workload.

Law students, who often find navigating through thousands of legal provisions challenging, will benefit from LawTech's intuitive AI search engine. This tool offers immediate access to the Constitution, state, and central acts, simplifying the learning process and providing insights within seconds.

LawTech leverages the expertise of seasoned legal professionals combined with sophisticated AI technology to deliver a hassle-free, integrated legal research experience. This ensures continuity, boosts courtroom efficiency and enhances the transparency of legal proceedings.

In addition to its core offerings, LawTech includes an innovative voice search assistant, LexListen. This feature supports hands-free operation, providing instant, accurate answers to legal queries and enabling users to perform follow-up inquiries effortlessly. LexListen helps legal professionals easily navigate complex research, avoiding the common pitfalls of traditional research methods.

World Development Corporation is offering LawTech on a trial basis, allowing legal practitioners to explore the benefits firsthand at no initial cost.



Embrace the future of legal practice with the World Development Corporation's LawTech – Innovating for the future legal community.

About World Development Corporation:

World Development Corporation is dedicated to reshaping how individuals interact with technology, enhancing comfort and driving global progress. With divisions focusing on Digital Transformation, including AI, ML, and blockchain specialities, WDC is an innovation hub. The company is committed to ethical technology integration, emphasising privacy, security, and transparency, and offers customised training programs designed to empower professionals and organisations to excel in the digital age.

