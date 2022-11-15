World Diabetes Day - Access to Diabetes Care by IDEA Clinics

Historically, healthcare delivery has always been an elusive subject across the World. However, post COVID-19, the environment has further accelerated the health sector towards finding newer methods and treatment options that are technology-enabled. India's healthcare system too is evolving on several fronts. The focus of healthcare has been shifting from hospitals towards care outside and within the communities. Medical technologies are steadily replacing the hospitals and the Out-of-Hospital care market is ripe for disruption. IDEA Clinics has implemented a unique model for healthcare outside hospitals with the right balance of technology and process automation supported by human interfaces from specialist doctors. By providing quality, comprehensive care and being laser focused on patient engagement with tech-enabled Omni channel care delivery models, India can aspire to be an impactful global player in the healthcare industry.

IDEA Clinics is perfectly positioned to be India’s first digitally networked “Endocrinology Clinic Chain” on a data driven technology platform. IDEA Clinics is a preventive healthcare provider addressing premature deaths, particularly from diabetes and other non-communicable diseases. Over the years, IDEA Clinics has pioneered a predictive model for healthcare that shows precision in the continuity of care with the right blend of human touch and technology. IDEA Clinics is integrating healthcare with a vision to reduce the burden of these prevalent conditions.

IDEA Clinics has automated healthcare delivery thereby making reliable healthcare simple, quick, and preventative by keeping the patient experience in mind with the use of cutting-edge technologies. By keeping track of health indicators and using digital wearables, smartphone apps, and at-home services, IDEA Clinics aims to provide much-needed ease and speed in bringing treatment to patients' homes. With its different verticals, IDEA Clinics includes a team of Endocrinologists, supported by IDEA Pharmacy, IDEA Skills and IDEA Health-Tech with its IDEA mobile App, the business model is unique, scalable, sustainable and is less capital intensive with its multiple revenue channels.

IDEA Clinics started in 2015 as a single specialty clinic chain headed by a team of endocrinologists; the biggest group across India. Soon IDEA Clinics gained traction and brand recognition with quality services and the support of specialist doctors. As the mission is to have a pan India presence, the business model evolved with in-built technologies, a single database, home care and telecare team supported by IDEA Pharmacy and IDEA Skills. The motive is integrating healthcare and moving away from fragmented transactional care.

The pandemic and the advent of technology in healthcare have resulted in a tidal change in the industry. Things started getting aligned as all stakeholders, particularly the patients and doctors, started adapting to newer ways of healthcare delivery. With its organic one lakh+ patient database, the company is currently focusing on process automation of chronic illness management as per the current guidelines. Research predicts that India's healthcare market will reach $50 billion (USD) by 2033. The health-tech market with its six segments (telemedicine, e-pharmacy, wellness, healthcare IT & analytics, home healthcare, and personal health management) currently represents less than 1% of India's total healthcare business which is presently valued at over $2 billion. With the western world stretched to deliver cost effective quality service, with the advancement of technology they have to outsource to India who can provide better services at a fraction of the costs and afterall, India with its 1.3 billion population and skillset has the potential to have its own Oxfords and Mayo Clinics.

IDEA Clinics is building the next generation of healthcare for India by addressing the common preventable non communicable diseases by its Phygital model. IDEA Clinics mission is to become the most popular service provider in the fields of Diabetes, Obesity & Endocrine disorders nationwide. IDEA Clinics vision has always been to make excellent health more accessible outside the hospital, consistently with an emphasis on quality supported by automated, technology-assisted specialist doctors. IDEA Clinic' slogan is, "Reduce the burden on the Nation – Stay Healthy!" The ultimate purpose of IDEA Clinics remains in addressing human life, quantitative and qualitative.

IDEA Clinics – IDEA Skills

IDEA Skills is a healthcare-focused online platform with over 50 courses in the healthcare domain for doctors, nurses, paramedics, medical & pharmacy students and patients. This resource is helpful for patients to understand more about their condition. IDEA Skills blended training solutions combine the best of live virtual classes with e-learning modules to suit the convenience of the students.

IDEA Clinics – IDEA Pharmacy

IDEA Pharmacy is an intelligent online pharmacy addressing medication-related pain points for patients with support from technology and helps weed out any drug errors and supports reliance on quality and pocket-friendly alternatives.

IDEA Clinics – IDEA Health-Tech

IDEA Health-Tech is a platform that helps digitize healthcare delivery & improve patients' health outcomes. With intelligent medical record tracking, diagnosis and prescription, IDEA Health Tech also contributes to patient stickiness through holistic digitisation of the end-to-end healthcare delivery process and patient journey, thus driving better outcomes concerning preventive healthcare. IDEA Health-Tech's mission is to build products, patents and publications.

STATEMENTS FROM ENDOCRINOLOGISTS FROM IDEA CLINICS

Prof. Dr. Rakesh Sahay (IDEA Clinics – Hyderabad)

President Endocrine Society of India

With its 1.3B population, India is destined to see herself as a global player on the world stage. However, this demographic dividend can support this vision only when these youths remain healthy. Our organization is one such attempt to keep the Nation healthy.

Prof. Dr. N. Sudhakar Rao (IDEA Clinics – Hyderabad)

Most branded present day hospitals in all cities and towns are established by prominent doctors in those cities and towns. Time has come for India to raise to the occasion and work towards “One India – One Data for Health”!

Prof. Dr. Neelaveni (IDEA Clinics – Hyderabad)

Healthcare providers should be able to participate in research and educational activities, IDEA Clinics is one such professional organization building data driven analytics and promoting better patient care.

Dr. Suresh Damodharan (IDEA Clinics – Coimbatore)

Hybrid models of health care delivery with a right balance of specialist doctors, technologies, process automated services with a team of medical professionals providing services over phone, at home and within the communities remain the future.

Prof. Dr Mythili A (IDEA Clinics – Vizag)

Present healthcare in India is unregulated between different cities and states and IDEA CLINICS is attempting to bridge all populations in India under a single platform.

Dr. Meher Prasad (IDEA Clinics – Chennai)

Educating the patients and public about diabetes and its complications and related lifestyle diseases by health care professionals, industry and the government. It is also important to make them aware of the benefits in terms of health, quality of life,disease prevention ,benefits ,cost saving for the individual and also for the country.This is only possible if the patient/ individuals realize the massive burden of the disease and the take ownership of the problem and get motivated to make the necessary changes.

Dr. Shyam Kalavalapalli (IDEA Clinics – Hyderabad)

Healthcare which is real estate (Hospital) dependent is getting replaced by more scalable technology assisted, system driven models for delivery of healthcare.

Dr. Kalyan Chakravarthy (IDEA Clinics – Hyderabad)

Futuristic healthcare models should be an integrated end to end care which is adaptable to newer technologies and therapy options.

Dr. Jayasimha Reddy (IDEA Clinics – Hyderabad)

Health care in India is predominantly hospital dependent which is costly and not convenient. 80% of healthcare needs can be addressed outside the hospitals; hospitals will be limited for emergencies and major surgeries.

Prof. Dr. P. Srinivas Rao (IDEA Clinics – Hyderabad)

Endocrinology as a specialty is Outpatient driven and covers over half of healthcare needs of the community. Diabetes, Thyroid, Endocrinology and other NCDs constitute major health problems.

Dr. Vrinda Agrawal (IDEA Clinics – Hyderabad)

In the health industry, unlike other sectors, technology alone cannot address healthcare needs without human touch. Trust provided by specialist doctors remains a key factor.

