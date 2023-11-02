World Fertility Day: Experts Insights on how Diet, Exercise, and Lifestyle Impact Your Fertility

New Delhi (India), November 2: On World Fertility Day, embark on a journey of discovery as experts unveil the pivotal role that diet, exercise, and lifestyle choices play in the intricate tapestry of reproductive health. In this enlightening exploration, we navigate the nuances of balanced nutrition, mindful physical activity, and holistic living, all critical factors influencing the path to conception.

Here, the experts decode the impactful interplay of diet, exercise, and lifestyle on your fertility journey—a celebration of life's potential and the empowerment found in informed choices.

Dr. Gauri Agarwal, MD, DNB, MBBS, Founder & Director - Seeds of Innocens, New Delhi

For over 40 years since the birth of the first IVF baby in India, practitioners continue to grapple with pervasive myths and misconceptions, prevalent not only in rural areas but also in urban and metro cities.

On World Infertility Day 2023, the organization aims to make the latest advancements in ART like Reproductive Genetics more accessible and affordable. The initiative seeks to stimulate open conversations about infertility, with a spotlight on overlooked aspects such as male infertility, impacting 7% of men and contributing to 50% of unexplained cases. Similarly, the campaign raises awareness about cryopreservation, especially freezing eggs for lifestyle or medical reasons. This not only preserves the right balance for a working woman but also gives a lease of hope to female patients undergoing life-saving treatment or procedures that may threaten their chances of becoming a parent in future.

IVF is an emotional as well as a physical journey and our doctors and counsellors aim to provide emotional and mental support to the couple. But as an industry, we need to work together to debunk the misconceptions and taboos around IVF.

Dr. Deepika Asati, MBBS, DGO, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Infertility Specialist, Associated With, Adidev Clinic, Kandivali, Sevenstar Hospital Kandivali &Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai, Ph No +91-8356833864

If a couple is not able to get pregnant, despite having carefully timed unprotected sex for one year, they should consult an infertility specialist. One should not be hesitant to go to a doctor because in the initial stage, problems can be easily resolved. Alongside fertility treatments, adopting a healthy lifestyle is crucial. Exercise, including activities like swimming, yoga, or walking, not only reduces anxiety and depression but also improves overall well-being. Adequate sleep, about 8 hours a night, plays a vital role in regulating reproductive hormones. Dietary choices are equally important—opt for a high-protein, low-carb, fibre-rich diet with ample fruits, veggies, and nuts. Limit caffeine intake and avoid junk food.

Additionally, take 400 micrograms of folic acid daily, a crucial step in preventing birth defects. Remember, these lifestyle changes complement medical treatments and do not replace the guidance of a healthcare professional, such as a gynecologist. Taking a proactive approach to both lifestyle and medical interventions increases the likelihood of conception, emphasizing that the journey to parenthood is a shared and holistic endeavour.

Dr. Richa Saxena, MBBS, MD (Obstetrician Gynaecologist), RCOG Associate, Mentor & Director MRCOG (Diginerve), Founder - Let’s Talk Woman’s Health (E-clinic), New Delhi

On World Fertility Day, gynecologists are celebrating life's miracle and emphasizing the profound link between the gift of fertility and our choices in diet, exercise, and lifestyle. These choices hold the key to a world of possibilities.

Exercise empowers us by balancing hormones and maintaining an ideal weight. Lifestyle decisions like smoking, alcohol, and stress management impact fertility. Nutrition is the foundation, providing essential nutrients for life's creation. A balanced diet rich in body nutrients, minerals (like selenium and zinc), and antioxidants (such as vitamins C and E) is crucial for a healthy reproductive system in both men and women. Maintaining a healthy body weight (BMI) is equally important, as both underweight and overweight conditions can disrupt fertility. Obesity causes irregular cycles and hormonal imbalances while being underweight can disrupt ovulation.

Dr. Anshika Lekhi, Director - The Fertilife by Dr. Anshika Lekhi, Senior Gynaecologist & Infertility Specialist - Cloudnine Hospital Sec 56, Gurgaon

Navigating infertility is a tough journey, but it's crucial to recognize that you're not alone and that there's hope for realizing your dream of parenthood. First, be kind to yourself and understand that infertility is a medical condition, not a personal failure. Seek support from your partner, friends, support groups, and doctors who understand your struggle. Together, you can navigate this difficult path and emerge stronger. Stay informed and consult with a fertility specialist who can provide guidance and options for fertility treatments. Advances in reproductive medicine have opened up a world of possibilities, including in vitro fertilization (IVF). Maintain a healthy lifestyle to optimize your chances of success. Eat well, exercise, and manage stress. Your emotional well-being is just as important as your physical health during this journey.

Remember, countless individuals have overcome infertility, and your determination will be your greatest asset. Embrace the journey, and know that the love you have to offer a child is worth every challenge you face. Your future as a parent is a dream worth pursuing, and with hope and persistence, it can become a reality. It’s not the end until it’s beautiful.

Dr. Krushna Borkar, MBBS, M.S. OBGY FMAS ( Fellowship in Minimal Invasive Surgeries) Mumbai, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon, Infertility Specialist, PCOS Reversal Expert Consultant, Director of DR BORKAR’S MOTHER CARE Maternity & Surgical Hospital, Ulwe, Navi Mumbai

Dr. Krushna Borkar's dedication and expertise have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals and couples aspiring to start a family. He stands as a beacon of hope for those navigating the intricate journey of fertility. He has fostered an environment of compassion, care, and innovation. His commitment to holistic care extends to women dealing with PCOS, a condition that affects many women worldwide. Dr. Borkar's expertise in PCOS reversal has given hope to countless individuals who may have once thought it impossible to conceive. His unwavering commitment and skills in the realm of fertility and women's health make him a luminary in the field.

Dr. Borkar's contributions stand as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of reproductive care. Let's celebrate the tireless efforts of each gynecologist to bring the gift of new life to those in need and anticipate the continued positive impact they will have on countless lives in the years ahead.

Dr. Charmi Shah, MS (OBS GY), Laproscopic Surgeon, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

The trinity of diet, exercise, and lifestyle significantly influences fertility, playing pivotal roles in reproductive health. A sedentary lifestyle, marked by prolonged periods of inactivity, can detrimentally impact fertility. It is often recommended to have a balanced diet rich in nutrients crucial for reproductive function. This includes an adequate intake of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, as well as maintaining a healthy weight. Regular exercise is advocated to enhance blood circulation, regulate hormonal balance, and support overall well-being.

For those leading sedentary lives, gynecologists may suggest simple yet effective exercises like brisk walking, yoga, or swimming. Additionally, lifestyle modifications such as managing stress through relaxation techniques and ensuring sufficient sleep are emphasized. Limiting the consumption of harmful substances like tobacco and excessive alcohol is also advised. Gynecologists, recognizing the intricate connection between lifestyle and fertility, play a pivotal role in guiding individuals towards making positive choices that can enhance their reproductive health.

Dr. Talakere Usha Kiran FRCOG (UK), Consultant Gynaecologist & Advanced Laparoscopic/ Hysteroscopic Surgeon/ Scarless Surgeon, Dubai

Role of Surgery in Infertility Treatment!

Have you ever wondered about surgery being one of the fertility treatment options? Here is a short glimpse into it.

LAPAROSCOPIC SURGERY FOR INFERTILITY: Treating infertility with laparoscopy involves introducing a telescopic camera through 2-3 small half-centimetre cuts on your abdomen to look into your abdomen and pelvis, assess your reproductive organs, and treat any issues. It is commonly used to test the patency of your fallopian tubes and some of the conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, polycystic ovaries, ovarian cysts, etc. These conditions can also be treated (but not all) at the same time if required by procedures such as laparoscopic myomectomy, ovarian cystectomy, etc.

HYSTEROSCOPIC SURGERY FOR INFERTILITY: Hysteroscopic procedures deal with uterine issues and infertility. This is again a telescopic procedure, but the camera is introduced into the uterine cavity to check for any polyps, fibroids, uterine birth defects, or adhesions that lead to infertility. The majority of these defects can also be treated using advanced surgical techniques. For further information, please WhatsApp on +971545356962

Dr. Sreevani Karnav, MBBS, Integrative Gynaecologist, PCOS Fertility Specialist, Hyderabad

In her mission to assist women in overcoming PCOS and achieving natural pregnancies without resorting to medications, the dedicated professional employs an integrative approach through the structured Fertycare program. With the goal of creating 1 lakh PCOS Freedom Achievers, she addresses the root causes in a holistic manner. Recognizing the intricate link between female fertility and overall health, the expert emphasizes that the natural menstrual cycle serves as a vital indicator of female well-being. Aberrations in periods and fertility issues may signal underlying health problems. The proposed solution involves delving into the root causes rather than relying solely on birth control pills or fertility treatments.

Proven lifestyle modifications form a cornerstone, encompassing nutritious food to support the growth of a healthy microbiome, targeted vitamin supplements, proper sleep for hormonal balance, regular physical activity to reduce insulin resistance and enhance strength, and prioritizing emotional health and stress management. This comprehensive approach aims not only at resolving fertility issues but also at fostering overall organ health, increasing the likelihood of natural conception. Enjoy a healthy pregnancy and deliver healthy babies!

Dr. Amreen Singh, MBBS, MD, ISAR Aspire Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine, Sr. Consultant of Fertility and IVF department - Yatharth Hospital, Noida

Infertility, affecting 20–30% of the fertile female population, is exacerbated by various factors, including gynecological issues and systemic diseases, as well as lifestyle and environmental conditions like stress, unbalanced nutrition, and unhealthy diets. The correlation between body weight and infertility is substantial, with maintaining a healthy weight, exercising, and adopting fertility-supportive diets being crucial for both women and men. Weight extremes contribute to 30% of infertility, with rates three times higher in obese women, who can enhance fertility by shedding just 5% of their body weight. In men, obesity alters hormones, impacting sperm count and mobility.

Beyond diet, lifestyle adjustments like limiting alcohol, quitting smoking, and engaging in moderate daily exercise are pivotal. Smoking increases miscarriage risk and causes birth defects, while moderate exercise reduces infertility risk and improves sperm quality. Stress adversely affects fertility, and interventions like acupuncture, yoga, meditation, and massage can be beneficial. By incorporating dietary and lifestyle modifications, along with 30 minutes of active exercise, individuals can enhance fertility and increase their chances of conception.

Dr. Richa Jagtap, Co-Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics, India

Dr. Richa Jagtap emphasizes that "Your fertility is not in your hands always, but your health is!

Some aspects of your fertility status reflect the choices you make in terms of diet, exercise, and lifestyle. 'World Fertility Day' stands as a guiding light to steer couples on the rightful lifestyle decisions that will in turn intricately mold their fertility journey." She further added, “The day serves as a reminder that every phase of life, akin to the changing cycles of nature, wields the potential to influence one's fertility expedition. It underscores the profound connection between well-being and the capacity to bring new life into the world. Let the couples take charge of their fertility, make the right decisions at the right time, and make sure they don’t miss the fertility window. Also, make sure they don’t obscure the fertility window with the wrong lifestyle choices!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!