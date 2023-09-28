World Heart Day: Best Cardiologists Advice on Why Regular Heart Check-up is Vital

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) continue to be a leading global health threat, claiming millions of lives each year. As we approach World Heart Day, observed on September 29th annually, it's time to turn our attention to this vital organ and the importance of cardiovascular health. These top heart experts shares their advice to guide you to a journey through the corridors of your heart, as we explore the significance and the strategies to nurture a stronger, healthier heart.

Here, we'll delve into the reasons why regular check-ups of heart health deserve our unwavering focus and the steps we can take to safeguard this indispensable organ.

Dr. Lal Daga, MBBS, DNB (Med.), DNB (Card) MNAMS, FESC (International), FEAC, Advanced Cardiology Training Programme (Seoul), Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of disease burden and mortality worldwide, and this is even more significant in the Indian scenario. That's why awareness of heart diseases is of utmost importance. It will help not only in detecting heart diseases early but also in reducing complications and heart attacks significantly. Factors such as diet, physical activity, not smoking, controlling diabetes and hypertension, managing weight, early cardiac health check-ups, and prevention are better than cure.

Therefore, early detection and prevention in one's 20s can delay or prevent heart diseases by 43.4%. Awareness will help patients receive early treatment, which will benefit not only the patients but also their families and contribute to the overall well-being of society. Once the disease occurs, regular and early treatment becomes equally important. Early health check-ups and cardiac risk assessments will ensure all the desired results mentioned above. In the post-COVID scenario, it is crucial to reduce young deaths.

Dr. Annie Arvind, MD [Paediatrics], DNB [Paediatric Cardiology], Associate Consultant Paediatric Cardiology, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon

Regular heart check-ups are of paramount significance, regardless of age or background. These routine assessments serve as a proactive shield against the stealthy onset of cardiovascular ailments. Early detection of risk factors such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, and diabetes can avert the progression to severe heart conditions. To safeguard one's heart health, individuals must commit to regular screenings that evaluate vital parameters, electrocardiograms, and imaging studies when warranted. Timely intervention through lifestyle adjustments, medication, or interventions like angioplasty or stent placement can be life-saving. The path to heart health lies in vigilance and a disciplined approach, transcending demographic boundaries. Hence, adherence to a regimen of periodic heart check-ups is a resounding prescription for preserving the heart's vigor and extending one's overall longevity.Dr. S. S. Murthy, MBBS, DNB, MNAMS, Director & HOD – Ayushman Hospital, New Delhi

Regular heart check-ups help in identifying potential heart conditions and their risk factors that might otherwise go unnoticed, contributing to proactive healthcare. By staying vigilant through these check-ups, you and your healthcare providers can detect conditions or diseases at an early stage before they escalate into anything severe, ensure prompt and appropriate treatment, establish a comprehensive health profile over time, and ultimately lead to cost savings in healthcare expenses.

As for when and who should undergo regular heart check-ups, it is advisable to start preventive screenings around the age of 35, especially for individuals aged 35 to 65, who are most susceptible to lifestyle-related diseases. Given the adage that prevention is better than cure, these routine screenings can prevent the development of certain conditions that may otherwise lead to more complicated health issues. Additionally, if there is a family history of diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, or heart issues, early screenings may be recommended to monitor and manage your health effectively.Dr. Jaydutt B Tekani, MBBS, MD, DNB Cardiology, FSCAI, AFESC, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist - K K Patel Super Speciality Hospital, Bhuj, Gujarat

The American Heart Association recommends that certain heart health screening tests should commence as early as age 20, while others may begin later in life. Even if you have no history of heart disease, the AHA advises getting to know your numbers, which includes monitoring values such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood glucose levels, weight, and body mass index (BMI).

If you possess specific risk factors for heart disease or have a strong family history, your doctor might encourage you to initiate these screenings at a younger age than usual. These screenings are vital for maintaining a healthy heart.

Dr. Ravindra L Kulkarni, MD, DNB, FSCAI Cardiology, Sr. Consultant, Physician & Cardiologist, Founder - Just For Hearts : Virtual Clinics for HealThy Life, Medicover Hospitals , PuneYour heart is a remarkable organ! Every day, it beats approximately 100,000 times and pumps over 7,500 litres of blood. It also generates electric impulses with each beat to maintain your body's rhythm.

Modern-day lifestyles are taxing on both the body and mind, leading to an increase in heart-related ailments and disorders such as high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, and heart attacks. These issues affect people of all age groups, whether you live in a bustling city or a serene rural countryside. It's crucial to prioritize your heart health today.

World Heart Day serves as a reminder to be more aware and vigilant about cardiac health. Regular check-ups can uncover hidden risks and save lives. Simple lifestyle changes, like maintaining a balanced diet and staying active, can have a significantly positive impact on your health.

Let's work together towards a healthier heart and a healthier India.

Dr. Rajinder Thaploo, MBBS, MD Medicine, DNB Cardiology, Senior Consultant &Interventional Cardiologist - Paras Hospital, Gurgaon

Regular heart check-ups are vital for maintaining good heart health. Let’s discuss why experts recommend them. Heart check-up can detect risk factors like high BP and high cholesterol before symptoms appear. They help prevent heart issues by providing guidance on lifestyle changes, reducing the need for costly treatments. Customized treatment enables personalized treatment plans tailored to an individual's specific needs.

They are essential for monitoring chronic heart conditions and adjusting treatments as necessary. Regular check-ups provide reassurance and reduce anxiety associated with heart disease. Additionally, they help individuals with a family history of heart problems understand their genetic risks. Participation in heart check-up raises awareness about heart disease prevention. In conclusion, prioritizing regular heart check-up is an investment in long-term heart health and sets an example for others to follow.

Dr. Brijesh Shrivastava, DNB Internal Medicine, DNB Cardiology, FESC (Europe), FSCAI (USA), Life Member of Cardiological Society of India, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Co-Founder & Director- Anant Heart Hospital, Bhopal

Heart check-ups are important for assessing your cardiovascular health and risk factors. During a heart health check-up, you undergo screening tests to look for any signs of heart disease and to assess your risk of developing heart disease in the future. The American Heart Association recommends that some heart health screening tests should begin as early as age 20, while others may commence later in life.

Even if you have no history of heart disease, the AHA recommends "Knowing Your Numbers" — values for blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose levels, weight, and body mass index (BMI). If you have certain risk factors for heart disease or a strong family history, your doctor might encourage you to start these screenings at a younger age than usual. These screenings are essential for maintaining a healthy heart.

Dr. Amjad Ali, Senior Consultant Cardiologist - Sagar Multi Specialty Hospital, Bhopal

In addition to early detection and reduced treatment complications, regular heart check-ups provide a comprehensive view of your heart's health. These check-ups typically include tests like electrocardiograms (ECGs or EKGs), echocardiograms, and stress tests, which can uncover hidden heart conditions. They also help monitor any changes in your heart's functioning over time, allowing for personalized preventive strategies.

Remember, heart disease can be silent, often showing no symptoms until it's advanced. By proactively scheduling regular heart check-ups, you take a proactive step towards safeguarding your cardiovascular well-being. It's a small investment of time that can yield significant dividends in terms of a longer, healthier life.

Dr. Vikas Purohit, MBBS, MD, DM Cardiology, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Jaipur

Due to rapid urbanization in our country, non-communicable lifestyle diseases are on the rise. It is estimated that the incidence of heart attacks may double by 2050. However, the increase in education levels has led to greater awareness of heart health.

On this World Heart Day, I would like to emphasize two important points. First, we need to highlight the importance of the golden hour in treating heart attack patients. Patients who receive treatment during the initial few hours have a better chance of survival and a higher quality of life. Any chest pain lasting more than 30 minutes should be evaluated at a cardiac clinic as soon as possible.

Secondly, we must consider the diagnosis and management of heart failure patients. Disease-oriented therapy, involving gradual titration and modification of doses based on clinical response and side effects, is required to improve life expectancy. Significant therapeutic advancements have been made in the last decade. Let us all work together to increase awareness and reduce the suffering caused by heart diseases.

Dr. B V A RANGA REDDY, MD, DM, FSCAI, Consultant International Cardiologist - Apollo Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Our hearts beat in unison, forging connections among us all. On World Heart Day, let's unite in a shared commitment to prioritize heart health and strive for a world rid of heart disease. Central to this pledge are routine heart examinations, an indispensable facet of safeguarding our cardiovascular well-being. These examinations play a pivotal role in prevention and early detection, revealing concealed issues that might otherwise remain hidden until they become critical. These assessments comprise crucial tests meticulously designed to oversee your overall health and pinpoint potential concerns in their infancy.

By placing regular heart check-ups at the forefront of our health regimen, we proactively safeguard the harmonious rhythm of our hearts, paving the way for a healthier future for ourselves and our communities. Together, we can conquer heart disease, transforming each day into a celebration of robust heart health.

