World Laparoscopy Hospital Goes Overseas, Inaugurates New Institute in UAE & USA

Established in 2000, World Laparoscopy Hospital is a world-class Institute of Minimal Access Surgery. Their entrepreneurial attitude, cutting-edge surgical resources, global outreach, and scientific approach set them apart from other institutes of laparoscopic and da Vinci robotic surgery.

A glitterati event was organised to mark the landmark achievement in the history of World Laparoscopy Hospital. Prof. Steven D Wexner. Prof, Meenakshi Jain, Professor Dr. R.K. Mishra, Chairman and Chief Surgeon, Dr. B. S. BHALLA, Director Admissions, gastro-surgeon and advanced Gi endoscopist and Outreach; Ms. Sadhana Mishra, Dy. Director Admissions and International Relations were presented as chief guests at the formal inaugural ceremony to declare the inception of the new international venture.

The program formally began by giving due respect to the national anthem of all the three countries, India, United States of America and United Arab Emirates. World Laparoscopy Hospital, Gurugram is currently at the forefront of the choice of surgeons and gynaecologists who want to study laparoscopic and robotic surgery techniques in India. Gurugram is known as one of the best cities in India. With the growing IT and medical industry and other various sectors, Gurugram has become one of India’s richest and most planned cities with all the modern infrastructures and best in class amenities. We are extremely fortunate to collaborate with Dubai Health Care authority and University of south Florida for the educational exchange between these countries. We foster learning in a contemporary yet eco-friendly setting that allows doctors to live, grow and perform surgery to get hands on experience. World Laparoscopy Hospital campus keeps surgeons and gynaecologist’s well-being and future at the centre of minimal access surgery while creating a stimulating, safe, and holistic ecosystem, “said Professor (Dr.) R. K. Mishra, Chairman World Laparoscopy Hospital

The traditional method of obtaining technical skills in open traditional surgical specialties is based in the principle of ‘see one, do one, teach one’ when the apprentice, after observing a particular procedure for the first time, is then expected to be able to perform that procedure without complications and is also expected to be capable of training another apprentice on how to perform effectively the same procedure. However, this method may not be applicable to laparoscopic and robotic surgery. In laparoscopic and robotic surgery good hand eye coordination is requires. Laparoscopic surgery which involves working with images on a screen and instruments that are manipulated outside the line of vision and therefore, the trainee is not able to observe the surgeon's hands, the instruments and the operative results of manipulation simultaneously as it happens in open surgery.

There is a need worldwide for good training institute in laparoscopic and robotic surgery. The surgeon must be extremely familiar with the anatomy, the patient selection, preparation and positioning, the equipment used during surgery and the post-operative care. In laparoscopic surgery the surgeon must be extremely familiar with the anatomy, the patient selection, preparation and positioning, the equipment used during surgery and the post-operative care but most important is surgical skill. Minimally invasive surgery compared to open surgery has a longer learning curve as it is more difficult to learn and master. Over more than past two decades World Laparoscopy Hospital has trained more than 15000 surgeons, urologists, paediatric surgeon and gynaecologists from more than 108 countries. The institute provide world class surgical simulation in minimally invasive surgery outside the operating room has increased significantly for the acquisition of cognitive knowledge and surgical skills and for shortening the learning curves of the residents.

“At all the three institute of World Laparoscopy Hospital, In India, UAE and USA, world’s most advanced simulators are used for these purposes including laparoscopic VR simulators, animal models, human cadavers and lightly embalmed human cadavers with their effectiveness to train surgeons and gynaecologist” said Dr. B. S. BHALLA, Director Admissions. The clinical training curriculum of obstetricians-gynaecologists should include laparoscopic VR simulators through an integrated evidence-based, simulation-based education program due to the growing request for advanced laparoscopic gynaecologic surgery with adjustment of innovative techniques in order to ensure high-quality laparoscopic training. World Laparoscopy Hospital is filling this gap and educating the surgeons from all over world.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.