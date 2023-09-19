World Physiotherapy Day 2023: In Conversation with Mr. Abhaynoor Singh, Director, Tynor

With today’s fast paced lifestyle causing many health issues it is vital to understand the importance of physiotherapy in daily life. A holistic approach to healing and managing health related issues, physiotherapy can make living; whether with injuries or otherwise; more meaningful and better. Staying active is the thumb rule of healthy living and proper physical therapy can be a game changer in managing chronic conditions and pain issues.

Tynor, through its comprehensive range of orthopedic appliances is leading the way in empowering individuals to take control of their orthopedic issues thereby enhancing the quality of life that its consumers lead.

On World Physiotherapy Day, Mr. Abhaynoor Singh, Director of Tynor Orthotics, shares his thoughts on how the 30-year old legacy healthcare brand is paving the way to leading a life without boundaries for its consumers.

1. What was the thought behind establishing a company to provide comprehensive healthcare products as preventive and product-led solutions?

Tynor was founded on the belief that healthcare should be proactive, not just reactive. We began as a company focused on providing Orthopedic solutions for a variety of healthcare needs, but we have evolved into the leader in the Orthopedic industry, offering comprehensive healthcare solutions. With a deep understanding of human anatomy, we firmly stand on the pillars of innovation, insights and imagination enabling us to deliver optimal care to individuals of all ages. This transformation signifies our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the industry, ensuring that individuals not only receive care when needed but also are empowered to proactively prevent potential health issues, leading to a new era of well-being.

2. Could you provide insights into what measures have been taken by Tynor in terms of research, design and functionality of the products to provide optimum care?

Tynor places immense importance on research, design, and functionality to ensure that our products provide optimum care. Our dedication goes beyond conventional product development. Utilizing our state-of-the-art technology, we guarantee that our products consistently meet the highest standards of quality and scientific precision. By collaborating with experts and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we aim not only to meet but to surpass the diverse needs of consumers. We believe in “limitless living" and want to empower individuals to lead lives without boundaries, where health and well-being are the keys to a more fulfilling life.

3. India is fast scaling in vitamin deficiencies, Vitamin D and calcium levels being one example leading to rising ortho problems. How do you envision the future of physiotherapy and orthopedics, and what role do you see your company playing in shaping that future?

Vitamin deficiencies are a result of poor lifestyle and diet choices. And given the amount of pollutants we live amidst, it’s only natural that we see such deficiencies on the rise, leading to a rise in orthopedic issues. More expertise and development in the fields of orthopedics therefore becomes the need of the hour. Tynor envisions a future where orthopedic appliances play a pivotal role in addressing these issues. Our company offers a comprehensive range of orthopedic appliances that empower individuals to take control of their orthopedic problems and live a limitless life.

4. Tynor has a sports range and products categorized by injuries and activities. In terms of physical care, how important is it for people to invest in the right products to improve their way of living?

Times have evolved, and so have our priorities when it comes to personal well-being. Gone are the days when we waited for injuries to happen before seeking a cure. Today, prevention takes center stage as a crucial aspect of our lives. In this ever-changing world, we must embrace change and recognize that proactive measures are the foundation of a healthier and happier life.

Tynor firmly recognizes the need and we are wholeheartedly dedicated to enhancing this aspect through our comprehensive product offerings. Our “Sports” range is aimed at helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts reach their peak potential, while our Life-enhancing products are designed with the belief that making proactive choices is the cornerstone of living smart.

