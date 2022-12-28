World Startup Convention receives over 1,00,000 applications for funding

The inaugural World Startup Convention is shaping up to be a resounding success, with a record-breaking number of applications for funding. According to the founders of the event, over 1,00,000 + applications have been received from startups around the globe, making it the largest startup funding festival in the world.

"We are absolutely thrilled about the response we've received for the World Startup Convention so far," said Luke Talwar, one of the founders of the event. "To have received such a high volume of applications is a testament to the demand for a more inclusive and equitable platform for startups to thrive."

The founder, Arjun Chaudhary, added, "We are confident that the World Startup Convention will be a major force in the startup ecosystem. With over $600 billion in assets under management already confirmed for the event and such a diverse range of startups and ideas, we are confident that we will see some truly game-changing deals come out of this year's event."

The World Startup Convention, which brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from around the globe, is committed to providing a platform for diverse perspectives and ideas, and to connecting entrepreneurs with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed. "We believe that the World Startup Convention has the potential to make a real impact on the startup ecosystem, and we can't wait to see what the future holds," said Arjun Chaudhary and Luke Talwar.

The World Startup Convention is said to be a major platform for entrepreneurs and founders to launch or relaunch their startups and gain huge traction on a global scale. With the World Startup Convention, India is all geared to host the world's biggest startup funding festival with an aim to invest over INR 1 Lakh Crore into the startup economy. The aim of the grand-level convention is to ensure that no Startup is left behind and the target of an international investment of INR 100,000+ Crore is achieved through this event.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be a part of the inaugural World Startup Convention.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

