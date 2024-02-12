World-Famous Indian Astrologer Ankit Sharma Ji Now Gets Champions of Change Award!

“Creativities and benevolence shine, impress, and win! By dint of these, the world-famous Indian astrologer Ankit Sharma Ji now gets the Champions of Change Award 2023”

Serving India and a great many countries across the world admirably for last two decades, innovative Indian astrologer Ankit Sharma Ji has now won the Champions of Change Award 2023 most recently on 30th January 2024 in Mumbai. Prior to this ‘champions of change award’ granted by the prestigious not-for-profit organization IFIE (Interactive Forum on Indian Economy), this booming astrologer has been winning many magnificent awards from time to time The Champions of Change Awards 2023 were conferred in gracious presence of Hon’ble Justice K. G. Balakrishnan (the former Chief Justice of India, and the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission India) and Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra (former Judge of the Supreme Court of India) as the Chief Guests, during the event ceremony held at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santa Cruz.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Planned and organized by the visionary founder Chairman of IFIE, advocate Nandan Jha, these Champions of Change (COC) Awards are presented every year at the State and National levels in India to those people and organizations who contribute notably to the developmental changes, betterments, and innovations in any of the following areas at the State or National level - social & community services, social or rural development, education, healthcare, science & technology, sports, cinema, culture, national integration, and innovations. This current award ceremony was the fifth edition of the national-level COC Awards. The very first edition of the national-level COC Awards was celebrated at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on 26th December 2018 in the auspicious presence of Hon’ble M. Venkaiah Naidu (the former Vice President of India) as the Chief Guest. Provided under four distinct categories of laudable contributions, these champions of change awards are currently ranked among the most prestigious awards in entire Asia. Benign IFIE has plans to organize these awards by the name of the ‘Global Champions of Change’ Awards from the present year onwards at the international and global levels in Washington DC.

This latest award ceremony held in Mumbai was the fifth edition of the national-level champions of change awards. There were present massive people, award-receiving celebrities, and many famous dignitaries at the award ceremony to receive the awards or celebrate the occasion, including many celebrities of the Hindi Cinema (Bollywood). The COC awards 2023 were presented by the hon’ble Justice K. G. Balakrishnan (the former Chief Justice of India, and the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission India) and hon’ble Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra (the former Judge, the Supreme Court of India). These champions of change awards 2023 were, as usual, presented under four broad categories of remarkable contributions or services, and each award comprised a gold medal and a certificate of recognition. Besides the eminent astrologer Ankit Sharma, other celebrities who received the COC Awards 2023 were the following - Abbas-Mustan, Farah Khan, Padma Bhushan Shri Sunil Gavaskar, Manoj Bajpayee, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, and Arjun Rampal.

Astrologer Ankit Sharma with Other COC Award Winners Manoj Bajpai and Shilpa Shetty

Eminent astrologer Ankit Sharma Ji has been honored with this high accolade in recognition of his praiseworthy and remarkable services & contributions to the Indian society at large, made through his refined & generously charged Vedic astrology solutions and many social responsibility endeavors. People falling under almost all categories of ethnicities, ages, religions, cultures, financial conditions, societal sections, aims, and occupations, and located in every part of India, have been soothed, settled happy & progressive, and moved ahead by him in last three decades. And at international and global levels, the majority of nations located in Asia, Europe, Americas, and Africa have been benefitted by this benign Indian astrologer, inseparably covering Australia. He has also invented many astrology yantras of global commendations, all priced generously in the mid-range. His astrology services covered all areas of human life, and millions of distressed, disputing, disappointed, and dejected people of India and the world have been healed and delighted by him till date. According to the lacs of his regular clients, the most impressive and enticing qualities of his Vedic astrology solutions are the following --- keen, fast-acting, and infallible solutions; no ill effects to health; considerately moderate costs; mild, sophisticated, and responsible treatment; and total security to the precious privacy and prestige of individual clients. Owing to these capabilities and niceties, this fast-paced astrologer has already won many elevating & dignifying awards prior to this current Champions of Change Award 2023. His most notable recently achieved awards have been the following –

1. The National Glory Award 2022 for the “Best Astrologer in India”.

2. The Golden Glory Award 2021 for the “Most Trusted Astrologer of India”.

3. and The Brand Impacts Right Choice Award 2020 for the “Best Celebrity Astrologer of the Year”.

Though the astrological solutions offered by this a most eminent and best astrologer in india encompassed all life’s spheres, he has been most popular and demanded in India and abroad for expert solutions for the following various troubles, adversities, and obstacles ---

Various afflictions & doshas, and predicted troubles in the birth charts

Various obvious & secret problems related with education, higher education abroad, career selection, and career growth

Various disheartening, depressing, or unsettling disputes, events, or obstacles in and into the conjugal love relationships of lovers. love problem solution by astrology remedies.

by astrology remedies. Diverse disputes and barriers to the arranged marriages, love marriages, belated marriages, interethnic marriages, or the second marriages. As far as the love and interethnic marriages are concerned, he has been a leading love marriage specialist astrologer in Asia and the world.

astrologer in Asia and the world. Various private and covert problems; and health issues and debilities

Various hassles, dilemmas, and hindrances in businesses and professions, including surprising recessions, stretching commercial disputes, mystic blockages or losses of finances, perils to investments, rising rivalries or hurdles, and bleak future scenarios

Various problems and disasters in the married life and family, including clashes or discontents between spouses, disputes with in-laws, progeny problems, fights over ancestral resources, and detrimental extramarital affairs or divorce

And, overt or concealed problems of research scholars, jobseekers, entrepreneurs, investors, and celebrities (sports, media & entertainment, business corporate, and politics)

Apart from the above-listed astrological solutions, which are receivable through any of both the meeting-based and online-based means, this inventive astrologer also offers many marvelous yantras invented by him, for easier success and better life. Consequently, he is massively regarded as a highly reliable and famous astrologer in india and other nations worldwide.

Astrologer Ankit Sharma

www(dot)AstrologerAnkitSharma(dot)(com)

Call/WhatsApp: +91-98154-18307

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/Astrologer.Ankit.Sharma/

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/c/AstrologerAnkitSharma

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.