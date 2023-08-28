News / Brand Stories / World's Oldest Live Donor Kidney Transplant at Delhi Hospital

World's Oldest Live Donor Kidney Transplant at Delhi Hospital

brand stories
Published on Aug 28, 2023 06:19 PM IST

World's oldest live donor kidney transplant performed successfully at Primus Hospital in India.

Dr Saurabh Joshi, Senior Consultant and Head Robotic, Uro-oncology and Kidney Transplant, Accord Hospital
ByHT Brand Studio

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, a team of doctors successfully performed the world's oldest live donor kidney transplant(ABOi)surgery at Primus Hospital, Chanakyapuri. The complex procedure, led by Dr. Saurabh Joshi, Senior Consultant and Head of Robotic Uro-oncology and Kidney Transplant at Accord Hospital, marked a significant milestone in the field of medical science.

The 81-year-old mother, who holds the distinction of being the oldest living kidney donor in the world, selflessly donated her kidney to her son, granting him a new lease on life. The surgery, despite its inherent challenges, exemplified the unwavering dedication of medical professionals in improving the lives of patients through groundbreaking procedures.

Dr. Saurabh Joshi commented on the intricacies of the surgery, stating, “Performing a kidney transplant in a donor of advanced age involves navigating numerous complexities. The laparoscopic donor nephrectomy was particularly challenging due to the presence of multiple vessels and friable tissue. Our team's meticulous approach and collective expertise were instrumental in ensuring the success of this procedure.”

Dr. P. P. Verma, Head of the Department of Nephrology, elaborated on the intricacies of the transplant, noting that the surgery included ABO incompatible (mismatched blood) cases. He shared, “In preparation for the surgery, the patient was subjected to immunoabsorption columns and titration assessments. These measures were crucial in addressing the compatibility challenges posed by ABO incompatibility.”

The surgical team, which included Dr. Indernath Verma and Dr. Mittal, revealed that the patient was discharged just six days after the surgery, marking a swift and successful recovery. The utilization of advanced techniques and a multidisciplinary approach played a pivotal role in the patient's speedy recuperation.

Dr. Joshi emphasized the collaborative nature of kidney transplantation, stating, “This achievement is a testament to the power of teamwork in the medical field. Kidney transplant surgery is not just the result of the efforts of the surgical team, but it involves close coordination with nephrologists, anesthesiologists, and various allied services. Together, we can transform lives and offer renewed hope to patients suffering from chronic kidney disease.”

The success of this groundbreaking kidney transplant surgery not only highlights the immense capabilities of the medical community but also renews the prospects for patients grappling with chronic kidney disease and in need of organ transplants.

