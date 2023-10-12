Worried About Food for Your Next Train Journey? Order from Zoop, a Multi-Platform Online Food Aggregator

New Delhi (India), October 12: When embarking on long train journeys, passengers often face a common dilemma - the limited options of pantry food and the often unhygienic offerings from street vendors at train stations. In the past, travellers would bring homemade tiffins, but these meals proved less than ideal for extended trips, often becoming stale. However, the landscape of travel has evolved with the introduction of online food on trains and aggregators like Zoop, which have revolutionized the way people eat while on the rails.

What is Zoop?

Zoop, an authorised online food aggregator under the IRCTC's ecatering project, is a game changer for train travel. With its 24x7 online food delivery service, Zoop has made quality food accessible at numerous train stations across India, alleviating the food-related concerns of passengers during their journeys. Zoop has emerged as a trusted companion for travellers, offering a convenient solution to their dining needs. Partnering with renowned restaurants, Zoop enables passengers to effortlessly have delectable meals delivered directly to their train seats with just a simple click.

Why Zoop for online food orders on the train?

1. Wide range of food: Zoop offers a vast food selection from 2,500 restaurants, ranging from North to South Indian cuisines, snacks, and international options like Chinese and Italian. They also accommodate dietary preferences, including Jain food in train, featuring dishes like Dal Baati, Khichdi, and Aloo Gobi, as well as popular Indian favourites such as Paneer Butter Masala, Veg Biryani, Masala Dosa, and a simple Jain Thali to satisfy diverse tastes.

2. Available at multiple train stations: Zoop currently serves more than 160 train stations and 5000 trains across India, including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Moradabad, Kolkata, and Chandigarh. Zoop’s online food delivery service allows travellers to enjoy a wide variety of food options at train stops without leaving their train compartments.

3. Hygienic Food: Zoop prioritizes food hygiene by partnering with FSSAI-approved restaurants, ensuring that everything, from ingredients to packaging, remains clean and fresh.

4. Multi-Platform food order: Zoop offers multi-platform food ordering, available through App, Google chatbot, WhatsApp, Instagram, a dedicated Dial-In number, and its official website, making it convenient for train passengers to place their food orders.

5. Flexible payment options: Passengers have the flexibility to choose from a range of payment options, including online methods such as credit cards, debit cards, net banking, and UPI, as well as the convenience of cash on delivery (COD) or the Pay At Delivery feature.

According to Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, “Zoop is committed to transforming the train travel journey, providing passengers with a streamlined and convenient method for ordering delicious, piping-hot meals. To date, Zoop has successfully delivered over 15 Lakh meals to satisfied travellers. Passengers can effortlessly place their food on track online by entering essential information such as their PNR details, train name, and station. This can be done through multiple platforms, making the entire process hassle-free.”

How to order food on the train with Zoop?

1. Open Zoop’s website, App, Google chatbot, WhatsApp at 7042062070, Instagram, or dial in.

2. Provide a 10-digit PNR number.

3. Pick a restaurant from available options.

4. Browse the restaurant’s menu and add your desired food items to the cart.

5. Enter contact details.

6. Make secure payments online or choose to Pay At Delivery.

Additionally, Zoop enables passengers to proactively plan their journeys by pre-ordering for both individual and bulk food in train with a delivery tracking option. Zoop stands as a one-stop online platform for a diverse culinary hub in India, and its automated system operates seamlessly in three commonly spoken languages—Hindi, English, and Hinglish, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free food ordering experience for all travellers.

