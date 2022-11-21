Worried About the Safety of Your Crypto Assets? Let Kunji Help You

With the expansion of the internet and digital economy, crypto assets have become the most dominant investment asset of the information age. For new investors in India, however, cryptocurrencies can seem overwhelming. In addition to investing in crypto assets, making sure they are safe and secure is also a challenge.

Likewise, since it’s a digital-only industry, a lot of scams occur in the crypto space. There are plenty of pitfalls for inexperienced investors, from hackers attacking your private funds to shady crypto projects looking to make a quick buck.

Enter, Kunji - a perfect crypto assets management platform that helps you keep your crypto assets safe at all times. As one of the leading digital asset management firms in India, Kunji is backed by experienced and skilled professionals. Here’s How Kunji ensures the safety of your crypto assets:

1. Monitoring portfolios 24x7

The key factor that helps secure your crypto positions is monitoring them as much as possible. The crypto industry, unlike other conventional investment markets, is a 24x7 market, which means peak investment times may differ.

The frequent fluctuations in the market demand keen eyes on your investments, to minimize damage and maximize opportunities. Kunji has a strong team that’s active at all times, keeping your crypto portfolios safe and secure. To deliver consistent performance, their experienced digital asset managers and analytics capabilities prepare for bearish and bullish trends.

2. Identifying and analyzing relevant data

As the information age continues to grow, data analytics plays an increasingly important role. Crypto, being an internet-first industry, has a large amount of unstructured data, which increases the possibility of manipulation, and can cause FOMO(Fear-of-missing-out) in some investors. For that, Kunji's primary strength is analyzing bulk data from varied kind of sources like onchain, technical, macro, geopolitical, etc and separating the alpha information from the clutter. By utilizing sophisticated data analytics techniques, they can develop well rounded forecasts and develop robust investment strategies.

3. Compliance with government regulations

Being a relatively new investment avenue, the crypto space has had a tough time off late with regulatory authorities across the globe. Even in India, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have complex regulations in place, which may be overwhelming for most. The failure to comply with government regulations can also cause problems in terms of taxation and financial accounting for investors. Regardless, Kunji's financial experts have extensive experience with these regulations. Keeping your funds within the parameters of existing regulations as well as conforming to new compliance directives is part of their responsibility too.

4. Professional managers handling your portfolio

Compared to conventional investment avenues, crypto assets have some similarities with few stark differences. While the technicalities of the projects are unique to the crypto industry, the underlying principles to assess companies have similarities. Kunji has a stable of experienced crypto analyst, fund managers that help you adopt efficient strategies for managing your crypto funds. This helps you take a professional approach to manage funds, enhancing efficiency, and leverage ever changing market conditions.

5. Comprehensive portfolio management solutions

Kunji offers a host of crypto portfolio management solutions that helps you stay updated and ahead of the competition. Some of the key solutions Kunji offers for portfolio management are as follows:

Security

Cyber attacks of various degrees plague the crypto industry more than any other. Last year was one of the worst with the total value of stolen assets crossing $3 billion. It is also necessary to utilize best security measures to assure fund safety. With ever changing blockchain technology it becomes crucial to adapt to constant changes at the infrastructure level, detect and prevent these attacks because they are nuanced. For crypto assets, Kunji employs advanced monitoring of unusual activity and prevent sophisticated threats, to make sure you can stay at ease.

Crypto Custodial Solutions

For your assets, Kunji has implemented institutional custodial solutions .Your funds and digital assets are safe in a combination of robust hot and cold storage solutions. Kunji gives you easy access to liquid assets and withdrawals whenever you need them, without any hassles.

Market Analytics Solutions

Almost every day, new projects appear on the Crypto market. Currently, CoinMarketCap has over 21,000 cryptocurrencies listed for trading, whose market capitalization is over $924 billion, with over $40 billion in daily trade volume. Kunji provides macro analysis based on extensive research to make informed investment decisions.

Crypto Insurance

Kunji prioritizes the safety of funds for its clients. With them, your crypto funds are insured against scams and cyber attacks, so you can have peace of mind knowing your funds are safe.

Regular Trade Audit Reports

With a serious commitment to transparency, Kunji provides trade and audit reports that provide you with all the information you need about your crypto portfolio regularly. All this while keeping your data secure .

Conclusion

The key to keeping your crypto investments safe and secure lies in being proactive on several fronts. With Kunji, you can analyze crypto investment data, ensure your crypto funds, and perform macro analysis to make educated investment decisions. Keep your funds safe and grow your portfolio with Kunji.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.