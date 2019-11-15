e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Would you talk about money with friends? Now, that’s a million-dollar question!

Our new web series, Friday Finance, takes you through a fun dinner featuring four friends, as they talk about life. And, money. Watch it here.

brand-stories Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:31 IST
HT Brand Studio
HT Brand Studio
         

Friends and money—two words that always steer clear of each other. But, when Shayan, Sanchit, Naina and Jatin meet for dinner, the exact opposite happens!

And, why not?

Shayan, a creative whiz, is busy spending money. Sanchit, on the other hand, is busy counting it, being the perfect businessman that he is. The cute couple on the block—Naina and Jatin—are, however, caught up with planning their money.

They meet every Friday, chatting about life, work, relationships, future plans, and, most importantly, finances. No, conversations about money, especially with friends, don’t always get boring or awkward.

Think about it—when your friend is your financial advisor, not only do you talk about money more openly, but also end up planning the best way ahead!

A secure future can be planned over a simple dinner. Don’t believe us? Catch these four friends do exactly that in the first episode of Friday Finance, a web series brought to you by HT Brand Studio in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Aviva.

Watch the video above.

tags
top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News