Would you talk about money with friends? Now, that’s a million-dollar question!

brand-stories

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:31 IST

Friends and money—two words that always steer clear of each other. But, when Shayan, Sanchit, Naina and Jatin meet for dinner, the exact opposite happens!

And, why not?

Shayan, a creative whiz, is busy spending money. Sanchit, on the other hand, is busy counting it, being the perfect businessman that he is. The cute couple on the block—Naina and Jatin—are, however, caught up with planning their money.

They meet every Friday, chatting about life, work, relationships, future plans, and, most importantly, finances. No, conversations about money, especially with friends, don’t always get boring or awkward.

Think about it—when your friend is your financial advisor, not only do you talk about money more openly, but also end up planning the best way ahead!

A secure future can be planned over a simple dinner. Don’t believe us? Catch these four friends do exactly that in the first episode of Friday Finance, a web series brought to you by HT Brand Studio in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Aviva.

Watch the video above.