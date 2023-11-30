Wow Constructions and Interiors announces its Pan-India Expansion

India, November 30, 2023: Wow Constructions and Interiors, India's go-to destination for architecture, civil engineering, and interior designing, is on a nationwide expansion drive. Renowned for its commitment to excellence since 2005, the company has expanded into key locations such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Haridwar, Dehradun, Lucknow, Sonipat, Alwar, Palwal, Neemrana, Jaipur. This strategic initiative is aimed at broadening the client base of the company while strengthening India's reputation as one of the premier providers in the construction and interior design industries.

Wow Constructions and Interiors have become an influential player in the industry, diversifying its portfolio to provide turnkey solutions for villas, farmhouses, builder floors, commercial spaces, malls, and multi-story G+15 towers.

Sharing his thoughts on the expansion, Mr. Wasim Farooqi, Founder and Chairman of Wow Construction & Interiors, said “At Wow Constructions and Interiors, our expansion across multiple cities mirrors our steadfast commitment to transforming aspirations into tangible realities. This strategic growth reflects our unwavering dedication to elevating living standards—a testament to the values ingrained within our core ethos. Central to our mission is not just meeting but exceeding client expectations, coupled with a steadfast promise of timely project completion, reinforcing our standing as a pioneering force within the industry.”

He further added, “Recognizing a prevalent issue in the market, where individuals often opt for contractors lacking the necessary expertise, we understand the substantial gap that exists. As a solution-driven construction company, our primary aim is to bridge this gap by delivering unparalleled excellence to our clients. By consistently striving for the highest standards of professionalism and craftsmanship, we endeavor to set new benchmarks and redefine industry norms."

The company’s remarkable dedication to quality can be witnessed in its expert team's collaborative approach that brings clients' visions to life.It undertakes meticulous analysis for vendor qualification and selection processes to ensure the selection of vendors who offer top-notch quality at reasonable costs. This meticulous approach has positioned the company as a leader in the industry.

Wow Constructions and Interiors has successfully delivered more than 500 projects and currently has over 75 ongoing projects. In 2010, the company expanded its services by including commercial and retail space construction among its offerings. By 2022, it included home and office interior designing services as well. The company's strength lies in its team of over 150 professionals, such as designers, project management experts, architects, interior designers, civil engineers, MEP teams, liaison officers for building approvals, and sales professionals. Additionally, the company works closely with over 1500 outsourced team members and vendors to ensure projects are completed efficiently and on time.

Furthermore, the company prides itself on transparency in both its pricing model and service offering. With over 750 quality checks and a 10-year construction warranty, it guarantees top-tier results, providing peace of mind to all its clients. Additionally, the company offers warranties of 5 years on superstructures, 3 years on kitchens and wardrobes, and up to 12 months on interiors, wooden work, and MEP components of the projects.

Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to timely project deliveries and unwavering customer satisfaction, the company has successfully earned a substantial and satisfied clientele. This achievement is a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence, innovative business practices, and its dedicated team. With each successful project, Wow Constructions and Interiors' consistently exceeds client expectations, fostering long-lasting relationships built on trust and quality craftsmanship.

To conclude, Wow Constructions and Interiors' presence in multiple cities demonstrates its commitment to providing superior construction and interior design solutions. In an industry where innovation meets craftsmanship, the company's forward-thinking approach and meticulous attention to detail set it apart. Each project becomes a testament to its passion for creating spaces that inspire and exceed expectations. As the company looks toward the future, it continues to uphold the values that have shaped its success: integrity, creativity, and an unyielding commitment to turning visions into masterpieces.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.