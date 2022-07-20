Writesonic launches an AI-powered tool for professional content generation

India, 20th July 2022: Writesonic—an AI-based content automation platform backed by Y Combinator, recently launched a smart writing assistant: AI Article Writer 3.0, which can create 1500-word blog posts and articles from scratch in seconds. With a vision to articulate AI writing with a human touch, Writesonic is aiming to increase the volume of daily content generated from their platform.

With some promising track records and multiple global recognitions, Writesonic has emerged as the #1 AI writing assistant. The platform continuously ranks (organically) on the first page of Google for AI writing tools and related searches. Writesonic is well-known for its constant development and quality services. This year, its user base tripled in just 6 months (from 100K in January to 300K as of now).

Speaking about the goals and further developments, Mr. Samanyou Garg, the founder and CEO of Writesonic, shared, “Our core goal is to help people become better writers. We are continuously working towards it. We will keep improvising newer AI-based content creation tools to facilitate fluid content creation and ideation processes.”

The flourishing startup was founded in 2020 by Samanyou Garg and, since then, has expanded globally, both in terms of services and employment. Apart from solid support from Y Combinator and recognized Silicon Valley investors, Writesonic raised USD 2.6 million in its seed round of funding. Compared to 1000–2000 in their early stages, Writesonic now produces 15M+ content pieces every month. The company also witnessed a spike of about 960% in its annual revenues.

Samanyou first created Writesonic for entrepreneurs (like him) who had minimal experience with marketing or copywriting. The initial version of this platform was built on GPT-3 aimed at generating quality, SEO-friendly landing pages to attract more leads. As the tool gained popularity as one of the best AI writers, Samanyou introduced the AI Article/Blog Writer, which is now Writesonic’s star feature. Once they got their niche on point, Writesonic developed an arsenal of AI-powered content generation tools, such as an eCommerce product description generator, Google Ad Writer, Paraphraser, Long-form writing assistant, and more.

These tools actively contribute to increasing the users’ productivity and therefore skyrocketing the platform’s user base by at least 250% annually. Recent additions to this creative arsenal that have become popular among new users include Tweet generator, Instagram caption generator, and Quora Answer Writer. Writesonic uses one of the largest natural language models in the world, offering the best product presentation and a wide range of options for different types of users.

In addition to their 60+ writing assistants, Writesonic is now determined to automate the YouTube video creation process through an AI-powered tool. As per the founder’s notion, “Our YouTube automation tool will make at least half a million people aware of YouTube’s video creation, and hopefully, it will make the creation process easier, faster, and more dense." Further, he added that the most ongoing YouTube videos sometimes compromise on quality. He says, “Our YouTube Automation tool will enhance the content drafting and production process. This will allow creators to devote their time to creating and circulating quality content. " Moreover, the development team at Writesonic is also working on a Chrome extension to reach more people through a freemium model.

All this, and an excellent track record, ensure that Writesonic will continuously strive to become a perfect amalgamation of automation, multi-services, and a diverse user base. With a motivated team and an ambitious entrepreneurial spirit, Writesonic will rise to the top among existing and newer solutions across markets.

To know more about Writesonic, Visit: writesonic.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.