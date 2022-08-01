WTF launches their new app focusing on Modern Fitness both in Gym and at Home

WTF, a comprehensive fitness and wellness brand, has recently launched its mobile-based application to help people set their fitness goals and achieve them, with ease. The intention behind launching this robust application is to help fitness enthusiasts to record calorie intake, log exercise stats, and change their habits to meet the required personal health goals. WTF, a new paragon of wellness, was launched in December and after witnessing a tremendous success, they decided to launch their application for providing everything under a single roof, in just one click. The recently launched application is available on Google Play Store & Apple App Store. The brand successfully partnered with the first GYM in January 2022.

Powered by new features, the WTF app is an all-in-solution for diet as well as fitness for everyone, whether it's a beginner, intermediate, or even pro. The features of the app include customized workout plans along with tutorial videos, the advantage of sharing and uploading content to interact with other fitness enthusiasts in the community, customized diet plans from one of the finest dieticians all across the country, goal-focused designed programs for people with different physique goals, personal home trainer to get you trained at your place or work, an exemplary option of publishing your workout or health-related videos with the WTF family, and a unique feature of performing your workouts and tasks by providing reward points for each achievement.

Co-founder Aakarshit Madaan states, “India is the third most obese country in the world, and at WTF, we take pride in making fitness simple and fun for everyone. It is quintessential for people to maintain their health and activity levels in the fast-paced world we live in today. The app does exactly what it says: one does not need a trainer or gym equipment for bodybuilding. The app primarily aims to offer daily workout routines to help people get in their best body shape. Additionally, through our app services that are also included in the Gym package, we want to make fitness in India both accessible and affordable. Catering to the same, we have kept the price of our add-on package at ₹99.”

Joining Aakarshit, Co-founder and CEO of WTF, Vishal Nigam, stated, “WTF App ecosystem is loaded, yet uniquely simple to navigate and understand. Our WTF App and WTF Guru App, which is for trainers, has given so many utilities from Gym Schedule, Fitness Progress, Diet Schedule and Calories Tracking, LIVE Classes, and even one-on-one sessions with your trainer through PT.”

Users of the Home Workout app may exercise without going to the gym. According to the app, you don't need a trainer or gym equipment for bodybuilding. The app's primary goal is to provide daily fitness programs. It offers exercises for the abs, chest, legs, and whole body. This app includes automatic training progress logging, warm-up and stretching routines, and more. Additionally, it offers comprehensive video and animation guides. Aside from bodybuilding, the app also emphasizes strength training, fat-burning exercises, and more.

The app services are included in the gym package, and the add-on packages start from as low as 99 Rs. The brand's vision is to not only create a cutting-edge, dynamic fitness brand across India but also deliver a simple and healthy lifestyle to every customer at an affordable price range. On the other hand, the brand's mission is to build an end-to-end user experience driven by technological development. Moreover, the brand aims to create a global platform that empowers entrepreneurs & small businesses with Fitness facilities.

WTF offers excellent strength training and revolutionary programs on the app that are available at various levels and intensities. Some programs are Fat2Fit, GiantX, Beach Body, Burn Fat like crazy, and Slim your waist. Till now, the brand WTF has introduced 2 Apps, i.e., WTF App and WTF Guru App. Gym Schedule, Fitness Progress, Diet Schedule, Calories Tracking, LIVE Classes, and even one-on-one sessions with your trainer through PT are some of the unique and remarkable features of the brand. In the future, WTF plans to launch meditation activities for better healing of the customers. Within seven months, WTF has amassed 25 fitness properties, becoming one of the most sought-after and the most prominent fitness brands in Noida-Ghaziabad.

As of now, WTF, which is a rapidly emerging fitness brand, has over 25 centres across North India and the brand, in the upcoming years, is expanding at a rapid pace. WTF provides every fitness-related solution under a single roof to their subscribers. From perks & features of the application to free access to WTF Gyms across India, the brand is providing everything to their subscribers and this has assisted them in positioning themselves as the one-stop destination for all fitness enthusiasts.

