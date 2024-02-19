XenelSoft Technologies Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Businesses Through Digital Solutions

New Delhi (India), February 17: XenelSoft Technologies, a leading digital marketing company in India, marks its 10th anniversary on February 18, 2024. Since its inception in 2014, the company has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from a two-person team to a 65+ employee strong force and achieving a turnover of ₹5 crore. This journey exemplifies the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in serving its clients.

Founded by Nalini Tomar and Rohit Bisht, XenelSoft Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of services, including website design and development (including e-commerce solutions), digital marketing, e-commerce marketing, business consultancy, mobile app development, staffing, and more. The company has helped countless businesses establish a solid online presence, scale their operations, and achieve digital goals.

A Decade of Milestones and Accolades

Over the past decade, XenelSoft Technologies has carved a niche in the industry, garnering recognition for its outstanding work. Founder Nalini Tomar has been lauded as the "Businesswoman of the Year," by Jagran Group further solidifying the company's commitment to excellence.

Expanding Horizons and Embracing the Future

Looking ahead, XenelSoft Technologies is poised for further growth and expansion. As part of its anniversary celebrations, the company is setting foot in the realm of AI and Machine Learning technologies, offering cutting-edge solutions to its clients. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to staying at the forefront in the digital domain.

Reaching New Heights, Together

XenelSoft Technologies aims to leverage its 10th anniversary as a springboard to reach out to new customers, particularly international businesses around the globe (USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and more), seeking to establish a prominent online presence and scale their sales. The company empowers businesses of all sizes to achieve their online aspirations and build impactful digital presences.

Trusted Partner in Digital Success

At XenelSoft Technologies, the team believes in fostering true partnerships with its clients. They go beyond merely providing services; they become dedicated collaborators, taking the time to understand each client's unique needs and aspirations. This personalised approach and the company’s deep industry expertise ensure clients receive tailor-made solutions that drive tangible results.

Key Services Offered:

Website Design and Development: Custom website design, UI/UX design, logo design, e-commerce development, Shopify development, CMS development (WordPress, Laravel), and website maintenance.

Custom website design, UI/UX design, logo design, e-commerce development, Shopify development, CMS development (WordPress, Laravel), and website maintenance. Digital Boosting: Includes search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing (SMM), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, online reputation management (ORM), and healthcare digital marketing.

Includes search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing (SMM), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, online reputation management (ORM), and healthcare digital marketing. Mobile App Development: Provide native and hybrid application development for iOS and Android.

Provide native and hybrid application development for iOS and Android. Business Consultancy: Strategic guidance and support for business growth.

Strategic guidance and support for business growth. Staffing Solutions: The company provides IT staffing and white-label services for agencies around the globe.

Celebrating with a Vision for the Future

As XenelSoft embarks on its next decade, it seeks to be steadfast in its commitment to innovation and client-centricity. "We're excited to leverage the power of AI and Machine Learning to unlock even greater possibilities for our clients," says Rohit Bisht, co-founder. "Our journey is far from over, and we look forward to partnering with many more businesses on their path to online victory."

