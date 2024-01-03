XLRI Delhi Triumphs Across Sports at Northern Brawl 2023

India, 15TH December 2023: In a jubilant commemoration of its 75th anniversary, XLRI Delhi proudly orchestrated the second edition of its annual flagship sports spectacle, "Northern Brawl." This event drew participation from esteemed B-Schools such as FMS, MDI Gurgaon, and IIFT Delhi, culminating in a dynamic convergence of over 1000 students. As the institution celebrated its platinum jubilee, this dynamic event displayed athletes' prowess and nurtured a spirit of healthy competition among diverse business minds.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of XLRI Delhi-NCR Campus, Fr. K. S. Casimir. said, “We celebrate with immense pride and joy as XLRI Delhi emerges triumphant at Northern Brawl 2023, marking a historic milestone in our 75-year journey. As we revel in this achievement, we extend our gratitude to the participating B-Schools, and the entire XLRI community for fostering a vibrant sports culture. This win is not just about sports; it symbolizes our commitment to excellence, unity, and the enduring legacy of XLRI.”

XLRI Delhi emerged as the undeniable champion, securing victories across a spectrum of sports, including cricket, football, badminton, pool, athletics, and chess. The wins underscored the team's multifaceted athletic capabilities. Furthermore, their prowess was affirmed by securing runner-up positions in Lawn Tennis, Women's Basketball, and Table Tennis, exemplifying an all-encompassing excellence in the sporting arena.

MDI Gurgaon demonstrated its mettle with victories in Basketball, Table Tennis, and Lawn Tennis, positioning itself as a formidable force in the sporting realm. Meanwhile, IIFT Delhi celebrated victories in Volleyball and Women's Basketball, showcasing their prowess in specific disciplines. FMS, with its exceptional sportsmanship, stood tall as the runner-up in men's basketball, adding to the overall dynamism of the competition.

The grandeur of Northern Brawl was elevated by the presence of Prof. Rajiv Roy, an illustrious alumnus of IIM A and the Dean of Academics at XLRI Delhi, who graced the event as the chief guest. His presence added a layer of significance, emphasizing the event's importance in fostering a vibrant sports culture within the institution. The event was not just about competition; it was a celebration of unity, diversity, and the enduring legacy of a premier institution.

Beyond the athletic contests, Northern Brawl unfolded as a multifaceted celebration, encompassing a cultural night and E-sports events. These additions transformed the event into an immersive experience, encapsulating the essence of XLRI's ethos. The occasion transcended the realm of sports, becoming a testament to the institution's commitment to excellence and sportsmanship.

As XLRI Delhi commemorated its 75 years, Northern Brawl stood as a symbolic testament to the institution's enduring legacy, its commitment to fostering excellence, and the unwavering spirit of healthy competition.

