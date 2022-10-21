XLRI VIL Launches Batch 3 of the Building Future CHROs Programme in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

As the business landscape evolves with new market realities, disruptive technologies, work-from-home as the 'new normal', and managing teams virtually, the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) has become intrinsically complex. The new-age CHROs need to be agile in thinking and strategic in their approach towards building innovative HR practices resulting in a long-lasting shared workforce resilience. With a passion for academic excellence, XLRI, consistently recognised as the foremost Institution in Human Resource Management in India, is launching the third batch of the Senior Executive Development Programme in Building Future CHROs on December 30, 2022. Rated as 4.4/5 by past learners, this high-impact ten-month executive certificate programme is the perfect step for aspiring, new, and experienced CHROs and business leaders to transcend their leadership role from managing talent operations into being strategic partners in the C-suite enabling, driving, and scaling business growth.According to Quantum Workplace, 2021, 33% of executives see the gap between employee engagement and performance management as the greatest barrier to business success. The programme is suited for senior professionals who want to upskill in HR to take strategic decisions. The ten-month online programme, delivered by distinguished faculty from XLRI, would upskill learners with a people-centric view of managing human resources across domains, including acquisition, retention, competency mapping, job evaluation, and HR analytics. The high-rigour curriculum is spread over 11 modules with real-world case studies, hands-on capstone project and simulations, and a two-day campus immersion that equips professionals with the latest ongoings in the corporate world and enhances their decision-making capability. The programme also offers an immersive learning experience through its focus on shaping people management practices aligned with contemporary modules on HR in the context of industry 4.0, emerging forms of work such as GIG and WFH, DEI (Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion), and HR analytics. Participants will be adept at handling the micro and macro-level aspects of human resource management to enable their organisation to achieve workforce resilience, business productivity, and competitive advantage. Commenting on the launch of the programme, Programme Directors, Dr M. Srimannarayana, Professor, Human Resource Management & Dr L. Gurunathan, Associate Professor, Human Resource Management & Strategic Management at XLRI, said, “This programme will enable participants to acquire the essential HR functional expertise and strategic leadership abilities to be an effective CHRO. Prepare to drive strategic growth across talent development, performance monitoring, incentives, change management, business transformation and more to effectively develop a people-practice that is agile and future-ready.”Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus added, “Current market realities have made the role of a CHRO extremely complex. Managing virtual teams, disruptive technologies, and work-from-home as the 'new normal' can be a daunting exercise. According to recent industry reports, 91% of Indian business leaders agree that inclusive workplace culture is vital to the success of their business. Therefore, led by the renowned XLRI faculty, we at Emeritus are pleased to launch the third batch of this programme, which has been meticulously curated to prepare learners for tomorrow’s people leadership challenges in a disruptive world. It will enable participants to drive strategic growth across critical decisions relating to talent development, performance management, incentives, change management, business transformation and more.”The third batch commences on December 30th and since admissions are on a first-come, first-serve basis, apply soon to reserve the seat. This executive leadership course from XLRI VIL is delivered by Emeritus through a digital-first, seamless learning, and high-engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details and apply soon to develop and lead a roadmap that outlines, leverages, and utilises human resource capabilities for professional and business success.About XLRI VILWith a passion for academic excellence, XLRI was established in 1949. XLRI has the vision of nurturing responsible global leaders for the greater common good and a sustainable future. It is known to be one of the best B-Schools in India. The world-class amenities and faculty at XLRI spare no effort to make its curriculum the best and deliver it most effectively. XLRI continuously scans the developments in business and society, and proactively tries to meet the challenges. The characteristic that sets XLRI apart is magis - the zeal to do better, never to be satisfied with being mediocre and aspire to excel. Since 2002, XLRI Virtual Interactive Learning (VIL), as a unique academic methodology, allows working professionals to continuously upgrade their knowledge and skills through continuing education without taking a break from their careers. Over 10,000 working professionals have benefited from various programmes offered by XLRI VIL.About EmeritusEmeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

