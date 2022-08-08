‘Xposure’ by Karmaditya Baldota – An artistic success story

Budding artist Karmaditya Baldota presented ‘Xposure – The Art of Looking at Things Inside Out’ at the Nehru Centre Art Gallery in Worli. The talented 20-year-old artist brought to life a series of artworks in their X-ray form to show that the inner beauty of objects can be more captivating than their exterior. His exhibition was well received by art enthusiasts and experts alike as they got treated to a new art form, one that Karmaditya believes will bloom in India in the future.

While the idea of X-rays is limited to human anatomy and other living beings, Baldota experimented with the medium and his second solo exhibition showcased a wide range of subjects. Injecting colours into the skeletal frameworks of nature and everyday objects, he evoked an array of emotions amongst the viewers. His workmanship didn’t just challenge the visual imagination of the audiences, but it also confronted their thoughts about our society. Young, old, art veterans, lovers, and enthusiasts, all had praises for the acumen with which Baldota detailed his artworks.

From an astronaut's perspective in ‘Exploring the Space Within’, to the X-ray of the Ferrari GTO, one of the finest-looking cars ever made, titled ‘The Monk Who Looked Inside Ferrari’, ‘Xposure’ had a diverse set of artworks such as the ‘Peace Together’ and ‘Consumption - Celebration’, amidst others. The four-day exhibition treated visitors to 19 of Karmaditya’s artworks, as he weaved a story using everyday objects. Just like his painting ‘Blooming Bright - Lily’, Baldota’s work opened a new perspective to India’s rich art culture; one that will continue to evolve with time.

Baldota firmly believes his work will inspire all curious minds, just as he got inspired by Nick Veasy’s breathtaking X-ray art designs. The exhibition's success not only showed that X-ray art has a future in India, but also, helped brighten the future of many visually impaired individuals because all proceeds from the exhibition are being donated to the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind.

About the exhibition, Karmaditya said, "It is overwhelming to see so many people at the Nehru Centre Art Gallery, supporting my work. The response is indeed humbling! Apart from my faith being reinstated that our Indian audiences are always open to experimental art forms, it also gives me a renewed sense of inspiration to push the boundaries of this artform”.

It will be interesting to see what Karmaditya Baldota brings to the galleries next.

