YAAY CARDS Brings Back the Joy of Giving with Personalised Greeting Cards.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, June 3, 2024: YAAY CARDS, a greeting card company started in 2019, is led by a simple yet potent idea: to make unique, memorable greeting cards. This Bengaluru-based brand encourages connections in a world increasingly dominated by digital interactions.

Sharief Ayesha, the founder of this firm, feels that the act of giving itself offers enormous joy, and that physical greeting cards, despite the rise of digital communication, still hold a special place in strengthening relationships. YAAY CARDS offers a personalised touch, allowing individuals to add photos and messages, making them a thoughtful and sentimental gift for any occasion.

Ms. Ayesha's journey began by selling YAAY CARDS from her home in Bengaluru. The brand now has a pan-India presence, with customers across the globe cherishing these personalised tokens of affection. This greeting card brand has even found its way into the hands of celebrities.

Ms. Ayesha recognised the fading popularity of traditional greeting cards and aimed to reinvent them for the modern age. Her cards bridge the gap between the digital world and the tangible expression of care. Studies have shown that receiving a physical greeting card can significantly improve the recipient's mental well-being. It fosters a sense of connection and combats feelings of isolation. Sending a personalised YAAY CARD communicates thoughtfulness and care, reminding the recipient of their worth. The emotional impact of a physical card, research suggests, surpasses that of its digital counterparts.

YAAY CARDS provides a smart approach to expressing emotions, strengthening bonds, and creating lasting memories. Ayesha believes, "Nobody ever becomes poor by giving," as a result, this greeting card company offers a unique and personal way to show someone truly cares.

