Yadu Greens by Five Spice: A unique concept by Vikas Singhal in the world of hospitality

Yadu Greens by Five Spice offers Delhi NCR’s most premium and luxurious wedding venues on NH-1, GT Karnal Road, Alipur Delhi.

These Stunning wedding venues offer Exquisite Décor & Ambience, Impeccable Hospitality and Lavish Catering by FIVE SPICE GROUP having a Legacy of more than 20 years in the hospitality and catering business.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadu Greens by Five Spice is a magnificent wedding venue, sprawling across 7.5 acres of greens on the outskirts of North Delhi.

BLING by Five Spice at Yadu Greens

The entire property is fully compliant and Govt. approved. It can easily accommodate a gathering size of more than 3000 pax with parking for more than 850 cars along with 15 well appointed luxurious room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This majestic property offers its discerning visitors a unique opportunity to celebrate their most special occasions with élan and ease.

Yadu Greens by Five Spice offer multiple Stunning wedding venues with Exquisite Décor & Ambience combined with Impeccable Hospitality along with Lavish Catering.

YUVRAJ: For Celestial Ocassions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The banquets: Pratishtha, Yuvraj and Night Club themed BLING are amongst Delhi NCR’s most upmarket and grand wedding venues.

Five Spice group has a legacy of more than 20 years in the hospitality and catering business with offers specially curated menus by seasoned chefs with LIVE cooking and Buffet Island.

All the venues have got state of the art Light & Sound with LIVE DJs and Performances.

In short, Yadu Greens by Five Spice is a one stop shop for every kind occasion like weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, launch event, celeb shows, cocktails and card parties.

OUR VENUES:

BLING by Five Spice at Yadu Greens

The only night club themed venue in town- Bling, is spread over an expansive area of 28000 square feet. Bling is the biggest club of Delhi NCR it’s every inch is adorned with magnificent and classy European decor. This pillar less venue brings to life an unprecedented splendour with a massive 800 sq. ft. of LED wall, 1500 sq. ft. of humungous stage and mind blowing MI bar lights’ ceiling. BLING is the ideal choice for those with a dream to celebrate their special day at a venue where every inch shouts: Life is a Party!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PRATISHTHA: Royale Experience

Jewel in the crown of Yadu Greens by Five Spice, Pratishtha is the country’s largest banquet hall covering an impressive area of 60,000 square feet. It’s centrally air conditioned and tastefully decorated keeping in mind the exquisite design sensibilities of our directors, Vikas Singhal and Sachin Singhal. The banquet hall has a separate Sajan Goth room to create an intimate dining experience for the families and a spacious vedi room to ensure that the most important vows of your life are taken in an enriched environment.

YUVRAJ: For Celestial Ocassions

India is a land of unique traditions and distinguished cultures. A combination of rich Indian customs and beliefs gloriously come alive at Yadu Green’s venue Yuvraj. Modern Contemporary style decor with plush interiors, beautifully placed stage ensures positive vibes and prosperity for the newlyweds. Attached with a fully air conditioned hall and spread across 40,000 square feet of area, Yuvraj is an ideal choice for you if you wish to enjoy the luxuries of both indoors and outdoors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OUTDOOR LAWN

A luxury venue that oozes grandeur and panache and sets a style statement for your one of a kind celebration. With capacity up to 800 pax. Our manicured outdoor lawn is a versatile venue that can be used for hosting a wide range of special occasions in the family like various wedding related functions, birthday and anniversary parties. Experience the world of luxury and class in these exclusive greens for precious and timeless memories!

For Bookings: call: 84-71-022-022

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}