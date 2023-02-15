Yami Gautam Dhar Struggles Between What Is Right And The Ultimate Truth, In The Complex Thriller, Lost

Lost will make its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global on February 16, 2023. The Yami Gautam Dhar starrer thriller is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. It also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, Pankaj Kapur, Tushar Pandey, and Rahul Khanna in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Sam Fernandes, Kishor Arora, and Indrani Mukherjee. Swanand Kirkire wrote the songs for the soundtrack composed by Shantanu Moitra. On September 22, 2022, Lost had its world premiere in Chicago, Illinois. The film also made its Asian premiere at India's 53rd International Film Festival in Goa.

Through the film, the filmmakers wanted to draw attention to the issue of media integrity through the movie.

Movie Trailer

In the trailer, Yami plays Riddhi Sahani, a ruthless crime reporter. The trailer opens with a disclaimer stating that 665 people go missing each year in India. According to the 2019 National Crime Records Bureau report, someone goes missing every two minutes. Then Yami as the journalist poses an important question: For a reporter, what is more crucial: telling the truth or acting morally?

It then cuts to the clip of a distraught woman filing an official report for her missing brother, Ishaan. Many stories intertwine, whether it's a case of a love story or whether Ishaan has ever belonged to an extremist group. The narrative follows the journalist's search for the truth as she conducts her research and encounters powerful individuals.

Plot

Lost is set in the bustling city of Kolkata and is directed by the talented Aniruddha Roy Choudhury. The film is based on real events and tells the tale of a young female crime reporter covering the mysterious disappearance of a young theater activist. The complex narrative aims to convey the concept of the absence of morality and integrity.

Star cast

Yami Gautam Dhar as Riddhi Sahani

Pankaj Kapur as Nanu

Rahul Khanna as Ranjan Varman

Neil Bhoopalam as Jeet

Pia Bajpiee as Ankita

Tushar Pandey as Ishan Bharti

Release date

Lost is a tribute to numerous journalists who go above and beyond in their pursuit of the truth while treading a fine line between humanity's morality and the integrity of the media. Since ZEE5 Global has acquired the streaming rights to the film, it will premiere on the streaming service on February 16, 2023.

Everyone who has seen the movie trailer since it was released has nothing but appreciation for it. You can watch the trailer here if you haven't already.

