Yash Ahlawat's Bollywood Mr & Miss India Season 4 Culminates in Style

New Delhi [India], October 6: Studio 19 Films, a visionary concept by Yash Ahlawat, acclaimed actor and film financer, took center stage once again to present the much-anticipated Season 4 of 'Bollywood Mr. & Miss. Mrs India.' Building upon the resounding success of its predecessors, this pageant continues to shine as the ultimate platform for emerging talent in the world of glamour and Bollywood.

The Bollywood Mr & Miss Mrs India Season 4 event was graced by renowned personalities, including Shazahn Padamsee and Sahil Khan alongside Sangeeta Bijlani, Chunky Pandey, Monica Bedi, Mugdha Godse, Simran Kaur, and Gulshan Grover. While Mr. Manmohan Samal was the Chief Guest, four designer labels were represented by their esteemed designers Paridhan by Garima Agarwal, Sketch by Sanlisa Patel, Nasir by Nasir Ahmed, and Tehhzeeb Couture by Poonum Nagpal, a celebrity fashion designer. The event's makeover partner was the UK International London Beauty School.

The winners of Season 4 Bollywood Mr & Miss India are:

Category: Mr

Winner: Nikesh Garg

1st Runner-up: Manan Kakkar

2nd Runner-up: Ankush Kochar

Brand Ambassador: Raman Duggal

Category: Miss

Winner: Miss. Dhannya Bhoomika

1st Runner-up: Vanishka Kesarwani

2nd Runner-up: Taneesha Bhagat

Brand ambassador: Shalu Lohat

Category: Mrs

Winner: Mrs. Jyoti katti

1st Runner-up: Mrs. Beenu Tom's

2nd Runner up: Mrs. Lipika Lipi

Brand ambassador: Mrs Preety Sahni

A Star-Studded Affair

Studio 19 Films has played a pivotal role in nurturing the dreams of aspiring artists in the realms of modelling, theatre, television, and films. At its core, this initiative is about meticulous grooming. Talented candidates are handpicked from every corner of the nation, granting them unparalleled opportunities to refine their skills. Grooming sessions encompass a myriad of aspects, ranging from ramp walking and camera-facing techniques to self-confidence and personal image development. The holistic curriculum extends to yoga, meditation, and even corporate culture, ensuring that these future stars are well-rounded and poised to thrive.

The grandeur of this pageant is exemplified by its distinguished panels of judges and mentors, featuring renowned choreographers, supermodels, and celebrities. These experts spare no effort in nurturing emerging talents, while a portfolio shoot by a distinguished fashion photographer adds the perfect finishing touch. Previous seasons have witnessed the presence of luminaries from both Bollywood and the broader entertainment spectrum, such as Arbaaz Khan, Mahima Chaudhary, and Rajneesh Duggal, adding prestige and inspiration.

Season 4: A Grand Spectacle

Season 4 promised an even grander spectacle. Contestants basked in a six-day sojourn at the opulent Crowne Plaza Rohini, New Delhi. The grooming sessions, now further enriched, are complemented by exclusive portfolio photoshoots, elevating the participants' exposure and experience manifold. The event's powerful networking potential cannot be understated, as industry stalwarts from Bollywood, fashion, media, and entertainment attended and provided a golden opportunity for aspiring talents to interact and learn.

Extensive Promotions

Studio 19 Films' commitment to make this season a resounding success is exemplified by an extensive promotional drive. Publicity through Hindustan Times, hoardings across Delhi, and radio jingles on leading FM channels promised to create a buzz, while the telecast on a prominent Bollywood entertainment channel captured the attention of enthusiasts. This season's associate lineup reads like a who's who of the industry, with names like Sangeeta Bijlani, Chunky Pandey, Sahil Khan, Shazahn Padamsee, Monica Bedi, Mugdha Godse, Simran Kaur, and Gulshan Grover graced the pageant as mentors. This star-studded roster serves as an embodiment of Studio 19 Films' unwavering dedication to guiding young talents toward stardom.

'Bollywood Mr. & Miss. Mrs India Season 4' isn't merely an event; it's a saga of dreams materializing, aspirations soaring, and stars aligning. Studio 19 Films continues to illuminate the path to Bollywood glory, one spotlight at a time.

Studio 19 Films specially thanked to Almaas Soni, Abhishek Soni and Dr. (Hon.) Jyotsna Behl PhD, (Happiness Coach) to grace the event with their presence.

For more information, please visit: https://instagram.com/yashahlawat1?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

