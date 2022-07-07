Yash Overseas assists 1000+ dreams of studying MBBS in Russia

India, 7th July 2022: Founded in 2010, Yash Overseas has successfully assisted 1000+ students to pursue their MBBS degree in Russia. A trusted and reliable authorized admission consultancy for MBBS Abroad, Yash Overseas has become a front runner for guiding and counseling aspiring Indian medical students who are looking to pursue an MBBS degree abroad. Over the past 12 years, Yash Overseas have guided more than 5000+ students through online and offline counselling and facilitated their dreams to pursue MBBS Abroad.

Highlighting the growing popularity of Russia becoming a preferred MBBS destination, Mr. Trivikram Lahoti, Chairman and Managing Director, Yash Overseas said, “It has become well known that many students from all around the world prefer to pursue an MBBS degree in Russia. This is primarily because the Russian Ministry of Health and Education offers overseas students subsidized fees. Due to affordable fees structure and easy admission procedures, a substantial number of students choose Russia over other western regions.”

Mr. Trivikram Lahoti further added,"Being a pioneer in the field of ‘Global Education’ since 2010, we have brought the concept of MBBS and other UG and PG medical courses across the globe to the doorstep of every student, by making it affordable & devoid of cumbersome procedures. Our experienced counselors help students find the best medical universities worldwide and we not only get the students through the admission process but also take responsibility of the student for entire study programme and act as a guardian which act as a main trust factor for Parents.”

Apply in top NMC approved medical universities of Russia

With 5 offices across India and a well-trained team, Yash Overseas assists students at each step from consultation, to selection of the university, application process & also visa formalities. So far, Yash Overseas is associated with 50+ Top ranked universities across 20+ countries worldwide and have been a part of the success journey of 250+ doctors practicing across India and abroad.

Quality and affordable education clubbed with great infrastructure and an easy admission process are the main factors which fuel the flow of Indian students in Russia for MBBS. Prestigious universities such as Kazan Federal University, Far Eastern Federal University and Crimea Federal University among others, have been the main attractions. Almost all the universities in Russia have a great teacher-student ratio that facilitates better communication and more focused learning.

The medium of instruction is English in Russia, which adds an added benefit as students do not have to learn a foreign language. And mainly a medical degree from Russia is also recognized world-over, including in India by Indian Medical Council (MCI). Almost all the medical colleges in Russia are recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Basic Eligibility to Study MBBS in Russia 50% in Physics, Chemistry and Biology at 10+2. Further, Yash Overseas helps and guide students to get education loan by providing necessary documentation from the university.

Top Universities to Study MBBS in Russia For Indian Students

Kazan Federal University, Kazan

Far Eastern Federal University, Vladivostok

Crimea Federal University, Simferopol

Kabardino Balkarian State University, Nalchik

Petrozavodsk state university, Karelia

Ulyanovsk state university, Ulyanovsk

Mordovia state University, Mordovia

Kazan State Medical University, Kazan

Bashkir state medical University, Bashkir

Chuvash State Medical University, Chuvash

For more information regarding MBBS Admissions in Russia, visit -https://yashoverseas.org/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.