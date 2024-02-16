Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi Strives to Provide High-Quality, Affordable Healthcare to All

Quality Healthcare at Affordable price is the need of the day. This is the underlying notion which attracts and retains patients, as patients and their family members, is already troubled with their underlying ailments and are seeking a refuge where they will receive compassion and empathy along with effective treatment with the latest technological advancements.

This is the concept which matches Upasana's vision to provide quality healthcare to those who are often left at the end of the line, as well as to work selflessly for the betterment of society which was the underlying ethos for starting Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi in 2006.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

This comes from the difficult childhood Upasana faced due to the early demise of her parents due to unavailability of quality healthcare in a Tier-2 city which has been an experience of many families across the country. This was the strength which drove the Team at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi, which became the first NABH Accredited hospital in Ghaziabad in 2010.

Hospitals all across the country hold camps to show their presence in the communities they serve and Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital, Kaushambi have been holding Health Mela, where Super-Speciality Services to under-privileged people were provided free of cost.

Many social organisations who are working for the marginalized communities had taken up an initiative “Healthy Children, Healthy village” along with Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital, Kaushambi. Jointly the organisations are holding free camps in girl schools in villages in Uttar Pradesh where medical assistance to various health problems focused on woman and children along with education on United Nations defined Sustainable Development Goals on Good Health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, nutrition and personal hygiene are provided to the villagers.

Swami Vivekanand Health Mission Society is holding regular camps in association with Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital, Kaushambi by mobilizing health teams having specialist & super specialists, along with medications ensuring that people in remote regions have access to quality medical services.

Ayushman Bharat program, India's largest social insurance initiative, aimed at providing accessible healthcare to all was a welcome initiative for Upasana who took upon herself to create awareness in the leadership of the various hospitals in her region by holding an interactive session with them along with the representatives of the Ayushman Bharat program, so that a proper communication channel is created among the stakeholders for exchange of ideas, followed by an implementation program in which her hospital took the first initiative to empanel super specialty services like Cardiology, Kidney transplant etc for which Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital was acknowledged with the Ayushman India award.

The hospital's core values are centered around delivering healthcare with a patient-first approach along with providing the staff to work in a congenial atmosphere. They prioritize providing personalized care with a strong emphasis on quality, aiming to achieve positive patient outcomes. This patient-centric approach is how the hospital distinguishes itself in the healthcare industry

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.