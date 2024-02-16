Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital: Quality Healthcare at Affordable Prices

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad is a name synonymous with advanced world class quality patient care in Delhi NCR at affordable price. With a humble beginning around 30 years ago at Ghaziabad, the institution has now grown to become a major tertiary care healthcare provider for all walks of life in the region. However the aim and theme of being close to people, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital has always focus on affordability so that more and more patient can avail the services of the hospital.

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi has been pursuing its aim to deliver world-class patient care services in a comprehensive manner to every individual with an emphasis on quality, service excellence, empathy and patient respect ever since its beginning. In all its endeavors, it has continuously strived to upgrade its facilities and equipments to match world class standards and consistently invested in making available the latest medical technologies.

In addition to all the general specialities, it has a varied range of Super Speciality services i.e. Cardiology & CTVS, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Joint Replacement, Nephrology, Neurology, Oncology, Pulmonology, Urology, Neurosurgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery besides Renal and Liver transplant. The centre has a state of the art Cardiac Cath Lab along with CT Angiography for Interventional Cardiology, Radiology and Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeries. With a world class seamless operation theatre complex with HEPA filters and laminar flow maintaining international standards of engineering, operational safety and infection control the hospital has also started with Robotic Assisted Surgery with the Da Vinci Robotic Surgery. The hospital is now providing Robotic assisted surgeries in the field of Gynaecology, General Surgery and Urology and planning to start it in Oncosurgery soon.

The institution has consistently recruiting well qualified and professional staff. The hospitals have specifically designated well equipped critical care units like PICU, NICU, CCU, SICU and MICU with ECMO for patients of all specialities and age-groups. In addition the hospital has a 9 bedded Dialysis unit for patients suffering from kidney disease requiring regular haemodialysis besides provisions for CRRT facilities. The hospital has its own fleet of ambulances including ICU ambulances for transportation of critically ill patients from and to other centres and within its other centres. The hospital recently started Yashoda Cosmetic Boutique providing state of the art Cosmetic facilities to the people at an affordable price.

The institution has advanced diagnostic facilities including MRI, CT Scan, Mammography, OPG, EEG, NCV & EMG, TMT, ECHO, Colour Doppler, Holter Monitoring, PFT, Capsule Endoscopy. EBUS along with fully Automated laboratory with NABL accreditation. The institution has a fully functional Blood Bank with Components to support the clinical specialities in providing quality care.

Quality Healthcare was always the focus of the hospital in its long arduous journey, during which it never set milestones for profits, but solely focused on best treatment and quality services including the highest national recognition of NABH with the Kaushambi unit being the first hospital in Ghaziabad to achieve it in 2010. The journey continued with various accolades over a period of time notably being selected as the "Best Super Speciality Hospital in Ghaziabad" in 2013, Multi-Specialty Hospital of the Year under ASSOCHAM MEDCON Awards 2017, “Patient Friendly Hospital Category” by AHPI in 2018, QCI – 13th D.L. Shah Quality Awards 2020 – Gold Award in 2020. The hospital played a crucial role in implementing the Ayushman Bharat program, India's largest social insurance initiative, aimed at providing accessible healthcare to all and was awarded “Ayushman India Award” in 2021

The hospital has always been placing a high priority on creating a patient-friendly environment where patients feel as comfortable as they do in their own homes. The vision for Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, to be a place where patients are happy to seek medical care and consider it their second home when they are unwell has been successful as we see today that first and second generation of those patients and their extended families are seeking treatment at the hospital. The hospital was also recognized in the IHW Patient First Awards 2023 in the category of "Patient – Centric Regional Hospital of the Year".

In addition to prioritizing patient satisfaction, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital also strives to create an employee-friendly workplace as a result the hospital has a huge number of employees who had been associated with them from Day one. The hospital wants their employees to feel a sense of joy when they come to work, fostering a positive and supportive work environment for all staff members and it was recognized by the AHPI Healthcare Excellence Award in the category of "Best Hospital to Work For" in April 2022. This commitment to both patients and employees reflects the hospitals dedication to overall well-being to the society.

The hospital had been working tirelessly ever since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and was recognised for their tireless efforts with COVID WARRIORS Award 2020 and got “CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT - 2021” for Gold Level Recognition at the Fourth CII National Safety Practice Competition 2021 – “Excellence in Workplace Safety” for its workplace safety measures.

