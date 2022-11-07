Yasmin Mistry Has Pioneered the Art of Making a Mark Wherever She Goes

A successful entrepreneur and an embodiment of women empowerment and a social activist.

She pursued her Master’s degree from Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics, and has been honoured with Doctorate in Women Entrepreneurship.

Her businesses diversifies as Managing Director of Durand Forms (India) Pvt. Ltd, YM securities, Mistry Logistics. Along with it she runs a community based NGO since 2009 and is the founder Trustee of ZTFI.

After an untimely demise of her father, she took over the family transport business and turned it into a logistic giant at the market. Later she propounded the manufacturing firm Durand Forms India Pvt. Ltd which ranks the second largest manufacturing company of Aluminium form works in India.

She has been recently awarded with Mrs. World International 2022. She is a fitness enthusiast. And was an established model during her college days.

This woman is an epitome proving that nothing is impossible for a woman. And continues to bring more laurels to her conquest.

Fighting all odds, achieving their dreams, and inspiring many, today, she stands exceptional.

