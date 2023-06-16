Yatharth Hospital gives new lease of life to cancer patient

GREATER NOIDA (WEST): Yatharth Hospital, Noida Extension has successfully performed SIX successful bone marrow transplants, transforming lives of cancer patients.

A middle aged gentleman with multiple myeloma was the first patient on whom the bone marrow transplant was done at Yatharth Hospital. He presented to Yatharth Hospital with severe low back pain for 2 months. He was investigated by blood tests, bone marrow test and found to be suffering from multiple myeloma.

Multiple Myeloma is a cancer which affects the plasma cells in the bone marrow. He was treated with chemotherapy at weekly intervals for 4 months by team led by Dr Vibhor Sharma, Medical Oncologist and Group Head- Bone Marrow Transplant at Yatharth Hospitals. Chemotherapy consisted of once a week injections in the skin along with some tablets and monthly injection in the veins. He responded very well to treatment.

“At this stage, the patient had two treatment options: to continue chemotherapy or to go for autologous hematopietic stem cell transplant [commonly called as bone marrow transplant]. Pros and cons of both approaches were explained to him. Out of the two approaches, bone marrow transplant gives a deeper and prolonged disease control. He underwent a thorough evaluation before being declared fit for undergoing the bone marrow transplant procedure”, said Dr Vibhor Sharma, Medical Oncologist and Group Head- Bone Marrow Transplant, Yatharth Hospitals.

Patient was admitted to the Bone Marrow Transplant unit. This consists of special patient rooms, each with a separate Air Handling Unit, HEPA filters and positive air pressure. The entry to the patient rooms is restricted. This is necessary to ensure that patient does not contract any infection during this period of substantially lowered immunity. Stem cells were mobilized from the bone marrow into peripheral blood by giving twice a day injections into the skin. Stem cells were collected from the peripheral blood stream by the use of apheresis machine. This procedure does not involve anesthesia or surgery. Adequate dose of peripheral blood stem cells were collected. After that, high dose chemotherapy was given. And the hematopoietic stem cells were transfused back to the patient. Thereafter the progress of the patient was closely monitored. After 2 weeks, the patient recovered fully and was discharged. Now he has to remain in opd follow up.

“Every time our doctors perform an organ transplant procedure, they give a new lease of life to the patient. We could not be prouder to have successful organ transplant programs helping our patients live healthier lives. I congratulate our doctors for performing six successful bone marrow transplants at Yatharth Hospital", said Mr. Yatharth Tyagi, Director, Yatharth Group of Hospitals.

MORE ABOUT BONE MARROW TRANSPLANT

What is bone marrow?

It is the soft spongy tissue present within long and flat bones and is responsible for producing cellular components of blood i.e. the red blood cells, white blood cells and the platelets.

What are stem cells?

These are undifferentiated cells which have the potency to further divide and form any type of cell that the body requires, which can then reform and replace any tissue of the body.

Where are stem cells located?

Stem cells are abundant in the umbilical cord at birth. In adults they can be extracted from either the bone marrow or the peripheral blood.

What is Bone Marrow Transplant?

Bone marrow transplant is also termed as hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is a treatment modality consisting of high dose chemotherapy with or without radiotherapy followed by hematopoietic stem cell transfusion. In most of the cases, this is accomplished without any surgery.

In which diseases is bone marrow transplant done?

Bone marrow transplant is done for certain varieties of blood cancers, some other childhood cancers and some non cancerous diseases affecting the blood or immune system. It is commonly done for blood cancers like acute leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, myelofibrosis, lymphomas and multiple myeloma; childhood cancers like neuroblastoma, medulloblastoma, germ cell tumours, ewing’s sarcoma; and non cancerous conditions like thallasemia major, aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia, Fanconi’s anemia and some inborn errors of metabolism.

What are the types of Bone Marrow Transplantation?

There are mainly two types of stem cell transplantation (SCT) –

Autologus: When the source of stem cells is patient itself. No separate donor of hematopoietic stem cells is needed.

Allogenic: When the source of stem cells is a donor. HLA matched siblings are usually preferred as allogenic donors.

What are the steps of Stem Cell Transplantation?

• Routine physical examination and investigations – To assess the general level of health of the patient and assess his ability to withstand the procedure.

• Harvesting –The hematopoietic stem cells to be used in the transplant are safely obtained either from the patient or a donor.

• Conditioning – Chemotherapy and/or Radiotherapy is given to the patient before the hematopoietic stem cell transfusion.

• Transplant-Transfusion of the hematopoietic stem cells into the patient.

• Recovery and Observation- The patient stays in a special area in the hospital, termed as Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, until recovery. The rooms in the BMT Unit are specially designed with all necessary equipment to minimize the chances of infection.

For how many days will my patient have to stay in hospital?

Patients usually remain admitted in hospital for fifteen days to a month usually. However, the process of complete recovery, especially after an allogenic bone marrow transplant, can take upto a year or more.

What Are the Risks of Stem Cell Transplant?

Chemotherapy/ Radiotherapy related side effects, infections, bleeding risks, graft failure and graft versus host disease are the expected complications.

