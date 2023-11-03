Ye Diwali Sone Wali - The Much-Awaited Second Part of Gurgaon Property Festival Begins Today

Gurgaon, November 1, 2023 - Today marks the exciting start of the second part of the Gurgaon Property Festival, with its new tagline "Ye Diwali Sone Wali." Property enthusiasts and investors are in for a treat, as this festival promises to elevate the excitement even further by offering an assured 10-gram gold coin on every booking.

The event unfolds at the prestigious JMD Galleria, Sector – 48, Sohna Road, Gurugram, Haryana, setting the stage for a remarkable experience.

Following the remarkable success of the first part of the Gurgaon Property Festival, which took place from October 14th to October 24th, 2023, organizers have set the stage for another dynamic event. The first part of the festival witnessed an overwhelming response from those seeking real estate opportunities in Gurgaon, showcasing a diverse range of options, including plots, floors, commercial shops, and luxury apartments.

Dhruv Satya, Director of Census Consultant Gurgaon, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The response from the public exceeded our expectations. We are delighted to announce the second part of the 'Gurgaon Property Festival,' scheduled to kick off on November 1st, 2023, to meet the rising demand. We are committed to offering the best real estate opportunities to our valued customers."

The tagline, "Ye Diwali Sone Wali," is not just a catchy phrase but a promise of tangible rewards for attendees. On this opening day and throughout the festival, clients will receive an assured 10-gram gold coin with every booking, adding a touch of festive sparkle to their property investment. This unique incentive aims to make the festival even more attractive to potential buyers, as it provides an opportunity to secure a property while also investing in precious metal.

In addition to the wide array of real estate options, the Gurgaon Property Festival will bring an extra layer of excitement by offering a range of incredible prizes and benefits. Attendees will have the chance to win gold coins, home appliances, the highly coveted Apple iPhone 15, and cash benefits, making this event not only a valuable platform for property investments but also an opportunity to leave with valuable rewards.

The success of the first part of the Gurgaon Property Festival has prompted organizers to continue offering the best real estate opportunities to their valued customers. The second part of the festival, which begins today at JMD Galleria, is expected to build on this success and offer even more value to property buyers.

As the Gurgaon Property Festival enters this new phase today, it promises to be a game-changer in the ever-evolving landscape of real estate. This event provides individuals with an opportunity to turn their property dreams into reality while enjoying the added sparkle of exciting prizes and offers, including the 10-gram gold coin for every booking.

Don't miss the chance to make this Diwali truly "Sone Wali" by securing your property investment and a 10-gram gold coin at the Gurgaon Property Festival, which begins today at the prestigious JMD Galleria, Sector – 48, Sohna Road, Gurugram, Haryana.

For more information and to register for the event, contact Mr. Ashutosh Tiwari on mobile: +91 96507 26727.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

