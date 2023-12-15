Year-End Getaways: The Essential Checklist to Plan Your Travel

As 2023 draws to a close, the spirit of the holidays is setting in. Many of us are trying to plan that perfect and well-deserved international holiday in December to create lasting memories with our loved ones that we will carry into the new year. Whether your heart is set on bringing in the new year with a sundowner on a beach or a tranquil evening with the family in the serenity of snow-capped mountains, planning ahead of time always pays off. This holiday season, we have curated a well-thought-out travel checklist to take away the stress and add that extra dose of fun to your holiday.

1. Know your destination well

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once you have chosen the destination you want to visit, make sure you know everything about it. Immerse yourself in the place’s culture, attractions, best places to go shopping, and local customs. Different places have different tourist etiquette - you must know what is appropriate and what could be seen as offensive in that culture. For example, tipping is expected in the United States in exchange for a service, and it might be considered rude if you don’t tip the server after a meal at a restaurant. However, in Japan, tipping a server might be considered offensive as the Japanese believe that giving good service is a part of their culture. Also, be prepared for the climate you will experience with proper clothing, accessories, and medication so that you are not caught unaware when you get there. With some research and planning, you can make the most of your time in the place you are visiting.

2. Don’t find yourself disconnected

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Gone are the days when you carried paper maps and tourist brochures to navigate your way through a new city you were exploring on holiday. Just get International Roaming for internet connectivity on the go and use maps to navigate through your holiday destination. International Roaming charges may vary depending on your network provider. For instance, Airtel offers International Roaming packs starting only at Rs. 133 / day. So, stay connected with your world as you travel without having to change over to a local connection from the country you are visiting.

In fact, you do not require a new SIM card for your international calling needs. You can just get a new international roaming pack added to your existing registered Airtel mobile number, and you are good to use the same number when you travel overseas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, with the Airtel International Roaming pack, you won’t miss any critical messages from banks or airlines and can avert potential scams as you get the intimation on time. In addition, it also facilitates easy navigation, ensuring you locate nearby petrol stations and restaurants, enhancing safety and convenience for you at all times.

3. Know the currency and visa requirements

As Indians, we have visa-free travel only to a few countries. So, an integral part of your holiday planning process is applying for a tourist visa for the country you are planning to visit. Here, you also must bear in mind that different countries have different processing times for visa applications. You must ensure that you apply well in time and submit all the necessary documents so the visa arrives on time. It also helps to have some local currency in hand before you land there and know the conversion rates. Do your research to find out where to get the currency from. In certain countries, local taxis only accept cash in their local currency, and you don’t want to be in a situation where you are paying a higher exchange rate for an urgent need for cash.

4. Save restaurants, spots you wish to visit, activities you plan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Always outline a rough itinerary that includes the places you would like to visit or the best places to go shopping. You must also do some research to identify local restaurants that you would like to eat at to get a true feel of the destination that you are visiting. If you have any specific places that are a must-visit on your wish list, you must also try to make reservations in advance to ensure that you don’t miss that experience. Year-end is usually a time when popular tourist destinations tend to get crowded, and experiences could get sold out. Therefore, plan ahead and ensure your year-end getaway will be a memorable and hassle-free adventure.

Conclusion

With a comprehensive travel checklist, you are ready to take on new adventures during the international holiday in December! Don’t forget to take the Airtel International Roaming pack before you leave for vacation so that you stay connected with your loved ones back home while enjoying your travel destination to the fullest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.