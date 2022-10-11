Yellow Retail: A global supply chain partner for technology-driven companies

The COVID-19 pandemic lasts to interrupt the supply chain ecology with unforeseen blockades to both output and success. While the electronics and automation industry in India is seeing enormous development, it is challenging many difficulties with different layers, different partners, and troubles in production network the board. To be successful and drive productiveness Dileep Seshu started Yellow Retail in 2018 along with his brother, Sandeep Seshu.

Dileep discovered the opportunities in the industrial electronics & automation industry after completing of his engineering. Most companies rely on traditional means for the supply of components, which leads to limited accessibility in the supply chain. With a vision to provide customers with reduce carrying costs, minimize the effects of future price increases or shortages, achieve accuracy in cost planning, and establish the reliable global electronic components distribution and network, he established the reliable global electronic components distribution and network. His brother, Sandeep Seshu who is an engineer and has worked in the IT sector for 6 years, joined the startup as the co-founder. They became a digital procurement partner for technology-driven companies when they spotted an opportunity in the fragmented supply chain.

The supply chain startup facilitates trading b/w B2B and B2C segment. Yellow Retail is the foremost global supply chain partner for technology-driven companies. They deliver reliable results being uniquely positioned as an independent distributor of electronic components. Our multi-lingual purchasing team sources components worldwide 24 hours a day to secure hard-to-find and obsolete parts. They meet even your most demanding sourcing requirements in today’s ever-changing market. They manage a wide range of Modern Electronic parts, Modern mechanization items, Clinical Electronic parts, instrumentation, and process/cycle control extras and parts. Using online business, the organization has assembled reasonable answers for each organization going from acquisition, circulation to commodities and imports.

Yellow Retail now operates in 4 different locations which is valued more than 100 crore valuation. Yellow Retail is the premier global supply chain partner for technology-driven companies. They deliver reliable results being uniquely positioned as an independent distributor of electronic components. Their multi-lingual purchasing team sources components worldwide 24 hours a day to secure hard-to-find and obsolete parts. We meet even your most demanding sourcing requirements in today’s ever-changing market.

Another triumph that happened with the organization is that Yellow Retail have been awarded as a top seller in eBay from India.

“Soon after setting up our business, we got our first customer after 45 days, even though the paycheque was very small, it meant a lot to us. Since then, we have grown up to serve 5000+ customers in 40+ countries across the globe in a few years. And our team size has increased from 1 to 20 (14 offshore and 6 onsite). Our sales growth has increased by 500%. We started our supply chain company with just 50K and went on to generate a revenue of ₹20 crore in FY21,”

Yellow Retail has a team of over 20 members who are highly skilled and experienced in their respective fields. Dileep is in charge of the operations and finance, while Sandeep is in charge of the tech, product, and global operations.

“We are expecting more than ₹100 crore worth transaction by FY2025, We aspire to expand to more countries and make our platform a single value chain between companies, retailers, and customers for our future generations,” Sandeep added.

Yellow Retail’s team is of highly skilled vendors who have rich industry experience in their respective fields. They have a team of highly experienced professionals, and their strong support makes them able to provide the highest level of satisfaction to their clients.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.