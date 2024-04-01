Yes Securities India Ltd.: India Is Emerging as the Fastest Growing Economy Amidst a Global Slowdown

The next few years could prove to be quite interesting for wealth managers. Globally, the wealth management industry is already experiencing a significant shift: it’s moving from the wealth preservation of the pandemic years to growth with uncertainty on account of high interest rates, geopolitical instability, and inflation. As major economies around the world are growing relatively slowly, India is proving to be one of the few bright spots, especially in the large economy segment. According to the OECD Economic Outlook from November 2023, India 's GDP growth projections for 2024 and 2025 are at 6.1% and 6.5% respectively - the fastest in the world. An interesting sport to be in.

Over the last decade, India’s GDP grew by 7% CAGR, and the country’s wealth management industry grew to $429 billion in 2023. Reports predict a 12–15% growth rate for the sector by 2026. According to The Wealth Report 2024 by Knight Frank India, the number of wealthy individuals globally will rise by 28.1% by 2028, and India will see that number grow by as much as 50%. That would make India the fastest growing wealth market as well. Increasing disposable incomes, growing financial literacy, a maturing financial ecosystem, and increasing interest in long-term investment strategies are some of the factors driving this growth.

Private wealth in India grew by 85% in the last decade. India’s UHNI population is likely to grow to over 19,000 by 2026. By 2025, the number of Indian HNIs could cross 6 lakh plus. What’s driving this transformation? Factors like intergenerational wealth transfer, international investments, and the growing use of technology in wealth management. Of late, innovative businesses, self-made entrepreneurs, technology innovators, and a growing number of senior corporate executives are also contributing to this growth of private wealth.

There is now a growing realization that the older model of offering similar products is unlikely to draw clients looking to create wealth. Therefore, firms are now focusing on building strong relationships with their clientele, targeting new segments, and aligning practices with clients' values and goals using holistic, one-stop-shop solutions that consider individual and family requirements. As the sector changes and adapts, the recurring themes in customer interactions are convenience, transparency, and personalized advice.

One fascinating development in India is the growth in wealth creation in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This shift has seen many wealth management companies innovate and cater to HNIs of diverse backgrounds, indicating the democratization of wealth management. Wealth managers are adapting their services to meet the unique needs of clients in these areas, making them accessible to more people. For instance, according to a report by a leading publication, 32% of Indian UHNIs are going to invest in luxury real estate.

Another trend to watch is strategic portfolio rebalancing and diversification to navigate market volatility and achieve sustainable wealth growth. Private credit strategies, hedge fund strategies, private equity, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) attract attention from investors and asset managers seeking sustained growth opportunities while managing risks effectively. Agility and resilience are key in changing markets.

One other beneficial trend for wealth creation in India - a shot in the arm – is the relocation of NRIs who are returning to their homeland. These individuals possess a vast amount of knowledge and experience acquired through their global experiences. As such individuals repatriate their assets, they need tailored wealth management services. The potential for growth and relationship building is enormous for wealth managers who can successfully reach out to this demographic.

As per IMF reports, India may have the third largest economy in the world by 2027. In order to fully capitalize on the substantial opportunities presented by an expanding economy, the wealth management sector must adjust to significant emergent trends such as diversification, digitization, client-centricity, and personalization.

(The views expressed here are of Mr. Anshul Arzare, MD & CEO, Yes Securities India Ltd.)

