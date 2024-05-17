 YFLO Delhi Hosts Motherhood Honor with Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore - Hindustan Times
YFLO Delhi Hosts Motherhood Honor with Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore

Published on May 17, 2024 07:24 PM IST

ByHT Brand Studio

New Delhi, India, May 15, 2024:- The Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) in Delhi recently held a memorable celebration entitled "Celebrating Moms: Embracing the Magic of Motherhood".

This event brought together members of YFLO Delhi and their beloved mothers for an inspirational exploration of the spirit of motherhood. The gathering enjoyed a series of touching moments and enthralling stories that underscored the unique connection between mothers and their children.

A major feature of the event was the profound stories shared by notable guests Mrs. Sharmila Tagore and Ms. Sara Ali Khan. Their groundbreaking experiences highlighted the delights and hurdles of motherhood, leaving the attendees profoundly moved.

Reflecting on the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of YFLO Delhi, remarked, “Celebrating Moms was a tribute to the unwavering love and sacrifices of mothers everywhere. Hosting such an inspiring event and experiencing the impact of motherhood was truly an honour.”

Mrs. Sharmila Tagore, celebrated actress and mother, commented, “Motherhood is a journey marked by deep moments of joy and growth. It was uplifting to witness so many mothers and daughters unite to honour this wonderful relationship.”

Ms. Sara Ali Khan, distinguished actor and granddaughter, stated, “Motherhood epitomises true love and selflessness. Events like this remind us of the strength and resilience that every mother embodies.”

The event was immensely successful, providing attendees with treasured memories and a refreshed admiration for the magic of motherhood.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.
 

