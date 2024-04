YFLO's Community Drive Impacts 1 Million Lives, says Dr Payal Kanodia

New Delhi (India), April 17: Recently, the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), Delhi, the women’s wing of FICCI, has appointed Dr. Payal Kanodia as the new Chairperson for the year 2024-25. Dr. Payal Kanodia is a Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation and a Promoter in M3M Group. Towards community development, FICCI YFLO organised an event called ‘The Alchemy of the Being’ at Hyatt Regency, Delhi, where Dr. Payal Kanodia unveiled the theme and her vision as a chairperson for impacting more than 1 million lives with a focus to improve their livelihood opportunities, skilling youth, literacy, socio-economic empowerment, environment & wild-life protection, and enterprise development.

In a landmark event, ' The Alchemy of the Being,’ Dr. Payal Kanodia outlined her ambitious vision to impact over one million lives within the coming year positively. Her multifaceted approach focuses on enhancing livelihood opportunities, empowering youth through skill development, promoting literacy, fostering socio-economic empowerment, advocating for environmental conservation, and safeguarding wildlife. Under her leadership, FICCI YFLO is poised to catalyse meaningful change across diverse spheres of society.

At the opening event, a transformative project named ‘Katran’ was unveiled. Under the direction of Dr. Payal Kanodia, this project seeks to upskill and empower women by teaching them how to turn waste cloth into valuable goods. ‘Katran’ is not just about creating a sustainable value chain but also about addressing environmental concerns and fostering entrepreneurship among women. With the help of this effort, women will not only benefit but also actively contribute to the economy and the environment in a better future.

Speaking about her vision for FICCI YFLO, Chairperson Dr. Payal Kanodia expressed her commitment to leveraging collective steps towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society. She emphasised the importance of collaboration and creativity in bringing social change, acknowledging the crucial role of every member of FICCI YFLO. She pledged to work tirelessly to realise the organisation’s goals, inviting everyone to join her in this transformative journey.

The appointment of Dr. Payal Kanodia marks a new chapter in FICCI YFLO’s journey towards impactful community development. With her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, the organisation is poised to make significant strides in enriching the lives of millions across India.

YFLO represents over 9,500 women entrepreneurs and professionals, and the Delhi chapter alone has over 500 women entrepreneurs. With over 40 years of experience, YFLO has facilitated training, conferences, workshops, seminars, and capacity-building initiatives to support women's entrepreneurship and professional achievement.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, the newly appointed Chairperson of FICCI YFLO, brings with her a wealth of experience and a string of prestigious accolades. As the Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation and a Promoter in M3M Group, she has been recognised with numerous national and international awards, including the “Times 40 under 40”, “Karamveer Global Fellowship”, “Mahatma Award”, and “CSR Person of the Year Award 2022”. Her recent recognition as the “Leader of Hope” at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards 2024 in Goa further underscores her leadership prowess. She also serves as the Director General of India-Kosovo Trade Relations. She is a listed member of the Royal Asiatic Society - Great Britain, English Heritage - UK, and Royal Society of St. George – England.

