YM Labs expands to Thailand; reports 4x growth in revenue

India, 13th June 2022: YellMon Labs, an end-to-end software development house, has extended its operational reach by expanding to Thailand. The expansion has already worked in favour of the brand with its revenue growing by 4x in the last quarter.

Founded by R. Ranjan Sahoo in 2017, YellMon Labs began its journey as an IT start-up. Within a short span of time, the software house became an award-winning ISO-certified mobile and website development company with 50 employees in four countries – India, the USA, China and now Thailand. YellMon Labs provides its clients an array of services ranging from Web 3.0 Services, Web Design, Web Development, Ecommerce Development, Mobile App Development and Online Marketing for start-ups, small businesses, medium businesses, enterprises and agencies.

YM Labs wants to be a part of the technology revolution and drive the wheels of the entrepreneurial wagon by providing organizations with technology and data structure support. YellMon Labs has already catered its service to diverse industries and aims to be the go-to tech partner for companies across the globe. Offering the best-in-class software engineering and strategic technology management, YellMon Labs is actively pursuing to expand its position in the crypto and fintech industries.

Industry 4.0 or the fourth industrial revolution dictates that with an increase in interconnectivity and smart automation there is a rapid change in industries and processes. For new small and local businesses to thrive and existing organizations to sustain, it is imperative for them to adapt to the changing technological landscape and adapt to the patterns of Industry 4.0.

At present, Yellmon Labs has already completed the development of 500 apps and websites across 16 industries such as healthcare, e-commerce, food delivery, finance, education, logistics and more. The team of seasoned professionals with vast industry experience are experts in the most popular technologies such as ruby and rails, react, java.net, CMS platforms such as WordPress, Shopify and more.

“The team at YellMon Labs has a deep understanding of industry-specific requirements. Clarity coupled with superlative development expertise allows the software house to complete projects with immense precision. We want to utilize technology to bring prosperity to businesses because when organizations grow together, we achieve a sustainable economy”, said R. Ranjan Sahoo, CEO & Founder at YellMon Labs Pvt. Ltd.

R. Ranjan Sahoo comes from a technology background and with more than a decade of experience has spearheaded YellMon Labs to the pinnacle of success in a very short time.

YM Labs has recently appointed four Vice-Presidents to the company to streamline its operations and scale the business to new heights. Bijay Patra has been appointed as the VP of Operation, Rushali Dash appointed as VP of Product, Sonali Soumya as VP of HR and Saurav Sahoo as the VP of Marketing.

One of the spheres that YellMon Labs focuses on is to dominate the blockchain industry in the coming years. YM Labs has successfully completed over 30+ end-to-end ICOs and NFT projects to date. With its motto to Ideate, Innovate and Create, YM Labs has integrated contemporary technologies like Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR, AI, Big Data and Machine Learning in website and app development to make businesses successful ventures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To know more visit: https://yellmonlabs.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}