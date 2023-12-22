Yoga for Changing Weather: Gyan Yog Breath Explains How to Adapt

Rishikesh, 21.12.2023– As the seasons shift and Indian weather transforms, Gyan Yog Breath, a leading name in holistic wellness and yoga teacher training education, provides valuable insights into adapting yoga practices for changing climates. Recognizing the diverse weather patterns across the country, Gyan Yog Breath's expert instructors share wisdom on how yoga can be tailored to harmonize with the ever-changing Indian weather. They emphasize the importance of adapting yoga practices to align with the temperatures of each season.

"Yoga is a dynamic practice that evolves with the seasons. Adapting our approach allows us to stay in tune with nature's rhythm and nurture our bodies and minds accordingly." – Dr. Vipul Kumar

Asanas to Practice in Winter Time:

As the crisp winter air settles in, individuals may find solace in specific yoga asanas to counterbalance the cold and invigorate the body. Incorporating poses like Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation), Ustrasana (Camel Pose), and Malasana (Garland Pose) can bring warmth and vitality. Surya Namaskar, a sequence of dynamic poses, harnesses the energy of the sun, providing a natural heat boost. Ustrasana opens the heart and stretches the front body, promoting circulation, while Malasana encourages grounding and flexibility in the lower body. These asanas are best learnt and practiced under the guidance of an experienced yoga teacher. During a yoga teacher training in India, yoga practitioners are encouraged to become confident with each postures alignment and benefits. To enhance the winter yoga practice, individuals are encouraged to stay well-hydrated with warm water, maintain a consistent practice routine, and adopt warming pranayama techniques like Ujjayi breath. Additionally, wearing layers to keep the body warm during and after practice is advised.

Asanas to Practice in Summer:

As the temperature rises and the sun shines brightly, the yoga practice can be adapted to embrace the vibrancy of summer. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose), Ardha Chandrasana (Half Moon Pose), and Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II) are excellent choices. Trikonasana promotes a sense of balance and stability, while Ardha Chandrasana engages the entire body, fostering strength and focus. Warrior II, with its grounding nature, helps build stamina and endurance. To complement the summer yoga routine, individuals are encouraged to stay cool with hydrating practices, such as drinking water infused with mint or cucumber. Embracing cooling pranayama techniques like Sheetali and cultivating mindfulness during outdoor practices are also beneficial.

Asanas to Practice in Humid Monsoon Season:

The monsoon season, characterized by humidity and occasional rainfall, calls for a yoga practice that combines strength with mindfulness. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose), Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), and Parvatsana (Mountain Pose) prove to be advantageous. Vrikshasana enhances balance, providing stability on potentially slippery surfaces. Bhujangasana, a gentle backbend, counters stiffness that may arise due to the humid conditions. Parvatasana, an inversion, aids in circulation and drainage. To navigate the monsoon yoga routine effectively, individuals are advised to practice indoors during heavy rainfall, focus on core-strengthening exercises, and incorporate pranayama techniques like Nadi Shodhana to balance the nervous system. Wearing light and breathable clothing ensures comfort in the humid weather.

