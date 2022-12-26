Young businessman Mr. Parth Kohli motivates young entrepreneurs

Mr. Parth Kohli is a young, dynamic and an influential businessman working in the medical fraternity of India. Mr. Kohli completed his graduation from Middlesex University Dubai in the field of business management. He specializes in email marketing, content marketing and digital advertising. He started his company M/s Kohli & Co. right after his graduation. Mr. Kohli’s theoretical knowledge has helped him in promoting his business on various platforms. The company has been nominated in several awards during the year 2022.

He is a well-driven individual who is well-organised and has an optimistic approach towards all endeavours of life with critical thinking & decision-making abilities in times of adversities. As a start-up company, Mr. Kohli identified right opportunities which would cut down the costs and help the company in sound establishment.

However, to have an extensive knowledge, Mr. Kohli further pursued his Masters as well. His approach of having an MBA for a businessman is important as it helps & grows the business further.

As a keen learner, Mr. Kohli has availed quite a few business certifications to support & enhance his knowledge in business.

Since his university days, he is good at presentations. He delivers lectures and presentations to hospital staff including doctors, nurses, para medicals, etc. and is committed to continuous learning.

Mr. Kohli has also been a panellist for an educational program of a Non-Governmental Organisation in the year 2019 which streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.

In an increasingly complex & competitive economic environment, a businessman gets to either win or learn valuable lessons through his struggle until he wins. The intention of starting his business in the medical field was to introduce products that are innovative and creative based on technological advancement. Mr. Kohli is marketing partner of different companies and is working PAN India (Presence Across Nation).

This entrepreneurial mind didn’t stop and kept marching ahead despite demotivational situations around. His willingness to reach the winning stage went on becoming stronger. Like an old saying, “If you can’t run, you crawl. If you can’t crawl, you find someone to carry you.”, he found that someone within himself” - his intrinsic motivation and willpower, he didn’t back off. When nobody believed in his idea, Mr. Kohli believed in himself. He kick-started this venture on his own, turning tables with his achievement in the present day.

Mr. Kohli’s fundamental principle is of being good and good will come to you. Success plays a pivotal role in today’s era but staying positive is his success mantra.

