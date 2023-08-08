Young Innovators Commit to Making Vadodara Better & Safer

India, 3rd August 2023: Young innovators at Parul University are committed to enhancing the safety and well-being of Vadodara City through their participation in the Vadodara Police Hackathon 2023. This event, organized in collaboration with the university's Parul Innovation & Entrepreneurship Research Centre, brought together students, start-up founders, and Vadodara Police on a common platform to develop innovative solutions to various challenges faced by the city's law enforcement.

“It is very significant to engage our young innovators in technologies that actually create value and make an impact on society. This hackathon is yet another step that we have taken as a university towards creating a better and safer Vadodara all through the support of the city Police,” said Mr. Jay Sudani, the University’s Director of Parul Innovation & Entrepreneurship Research Centre.

During the 3-day hackathon, students were guided and mentored by senior police officials, including Shri Hardik Makadia, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cybercrime; Shri Haresh Chandu, Prob Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vadodara Rural; Shri. P R Jadeja, Police Inspector, Waghodia; and Shri Krunal Patel, Police Inspector, Local Crime Branch, Vadodara Rural, among others.

The hackathon presented 24 problem statements from Vadodara Police, covering areas such as road safety, speech emotion recognition, CCTV-based criminal activity detection, missing child identification, digital stamping software, anti-drone systems, and health monitoring for elderly communities, among others. Students worked tirelessly to provide the best solutions, addressing social challenges and assisting in policing and security.

Winning solutions stand a chance to secure a prize fund and potential start-up funding of up to 10 Lacs. Additionally, other mentors, including Shri J.M.Chavda, Police Inspector, Special Operation Group; Shri B.N.Gohil, Police Sub Inspector, Reader to respected Superintendent of Police; and Shri C.M.Kanteliya, Police Sub Inspector, Parole-Furlough Squad from Vadodara Rural, also played crucial roles in guiding the participants.

The Vadodara Police Hackathon, organized by Vadodara Police Rural Division in collaboration with Parul Innovation & Entrepreneurship Research Centre, Parul University, aims to boost smart innovation in the Police. The hackathon serves as a launchpad for disruptive innovation through creative problem-solving techniques.

To know more visit Parul University

