Your dream home has arrived at Ramprastha’s Imperial Heights

The past year has redefined the home for many Indian families, who have spent months at end indoors and for whom this space signifies comfort and safety. If you are among many others who are finding that dream home for your family, where luxury meets practical living, your search ends here at Ramprastha’s Imperial Heights.

Located bang on the busy National Highway 24, Ramprastha Imperial Heights is the first residential project in Ramprastha Palm Drive, a massive township spread across a sprawling 160 acres in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on the outskirts of the National Capital. Its strategic location, next to Electronic City in Noida, offers excellent connectivity to Delhi and neighbouring areas, even as it far away from the hustle bustle of the main city.

In these times when all of us are spending a lot of time at home, this space needs to offers all the luxuries that make our living comfortable and happy. The fully furnished flats at Imperial Heights are designed to meet the needs of the modern family, with modular kitchens, chimneys, RO water purifiers and built-in hobs.

All the bedrooms are fitted with wardrobes and air conditioning systems, and the living areas are also furnished. The bathroom fittings are of premium quality and each home also comes with a video door phone. All these make them completely ready to move in.

The apartments are available in 3 and 4 bedroom limited edition options, with a super area ranging from 1,490 sq feet for the three bedroom plus three toilet option to 2,380 sq ft for the four bedroom and four bathroom option, depending on your requirements. Each home has at least five decently sized balconies to ensure that every home is well ventilated and filled with natural light.

The complex itself had been designed for complete comfort and is equipped with all state-of-the-art facilities. Every tower has a separate entrance lobby which is fully airconditioned and has five high-speed elevators to ensure that you never need to wait for long to get home after a long day at work. It also has a mini-theatre of its own which residents of that tower have access to.

In addition, the complex has a fully equipped clubhouse with a five-star heated swimming pool, four badminton courts, tennis courts, a basketball court, mini golf putting, among many other facilities. For recreation, it also has provision for a bar and an in-house restaurant where residents can come and enjoy a quick break!

The space has been crafted in a manner so as to ensure that you get the best possible space utilisation to get the most from each sq. foot. The towers have been designed keeping in mind modern living, where there is complete privacy between towers.

The podium based project will be built using Mivan technology to ensure timely project delivery, even as the highest standards in construction will be used to build up the towers.

Owing to its location on India’s first 24-lane highway, right next to the CISF camp, the township is well connected to Delhi as well as other critical facilities. It is a three minute drive from Fortis hospital and just a 10 minute drive from Sarai Kale Khan. The complex is well-connected through two Delhi Metro lines too – the Sector 63 Metro station and the Vaishali Metro station. It is also located within close proximity to the Ghaziabad railways station as well as Anand Vihar Railway station.

With over 50 years of exposure in providing high-quality residential and commercial spaces, the Ramprastha Group is one of the most recognized real estate and infrastructure development companies in the country today. Ramprastha's constant endeavour is to provide exceptional value to its customers by creating premium homes at affordable prices. Primarily operating in Delhi-NCR, the Group has many acclaimed neighbourhoods to its credit within the region.

For more information about Ramprastha's Imperial Heights, you can call on 9804-623-623 or visit https://www.ramprasthaprojects.com/.