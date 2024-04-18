Your Lap Is Your Baby’s Home, But Not in A Car

A study conducted in Mangalore, involving 150 parents, revealed that merely 22 percent used child restraints, with only 11 percent employing booster seats. Interestingly, within these groups, a significant portion—73 percent of infant seat users and 84 percent of booster seat users—acknowledged their insufficient understanding of proper installation and utilisation techniques. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car seats have been shown to reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants (under 1 year old) and by 54 percent for toddlers (1 to 4 years old) when used in vehicles.

To tackle the issue of insufficient awareness regarding the usage of baby car seats in India, Fortis La Femme is heading a public awareness campaign titled The Safest Lap, in collaboration with Chicco and LifeCell. Through this initiative, parents were asked about their knowledge and practices regarding baby car seats, revealing a widespread lack of awareness or preference for seating babies in the front of the car. Many Indian parents, foreign to the culture of using baby car seats, were educated about the potentially fatal consequences of not utilising them or allowing their babies to sit in the front seat of a car. This awareness significantly shifted their perspectives on prioritising their baby's safety while traveling.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

How to seat your baby in a car

To ensure children's safety during car travel, different types of car seats are recommended based on their age and size. Infants from birth to 2 years old are advised to use rear-facing car seats, which can accommodate children ranging from 40 cm to 87 cm in height. As children grow older, typically between 2 to 12 years old, they should transition to forward-facing car seats, suitable for heights between 76 cm to 150 cm. Additionally, for further protection, booster seats are recommended for children aged 7 to 12 years, with heights ranging from 125 cm to 150 cm.

Highlighting the importance of using the baby car seat, Dr Raghuram Mallaiah, Director, Neonatology, Fortis La Femme, stated, “Sudden breaking or even a minor collision can cause you to throw or drop the baby resulting in serious injury. The only way to keep your baby safe while traveling in a car is to use a car seat.”

Securing your baby’s future

Data from across the globe has shown that traveling without a baby car seat significantly heightens crash fatalities, hence most countries across the globe have a mandatory law for using a baby car seat while traveling with a baby. However, in India, there is no such law that mandates the use of baby car seats. So, it becomes the responsibility of parents and caregivers to prioritise the safety of their little ones. However, many parents are still ignorant about the use of baby car seats and continue to compromise their baby's safety by carrying them in their laps or arms.

Investing in a high-quality car seat designed for infants and toddlers can drastically reduce the risk of injury or fatality in the event of a crash. Yet, it's not just about owning the seat—it's about ensuring it's installed correctly and used properly every time. Additionally, advocating for better regulations and awareness regarding child safety during travel is essential for creating a safer environment for our children. Ultimately, by taking proactive measures to secure your baby's future you also promote a culture of safety and responsibility within our communities.

Choose the safest lap in your car

The Safest Lap initiative serves as a reminder to parents never to compromise on their baby's safety. By raising awareness about the importance of selecting the right baby car seats, the campaign encourages parents to opt for the Safest Lap in their car.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.