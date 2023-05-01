YouTuber SMC KapilDev joins forces Bybit exchange as an official influencer to boost Crypto Market

Renowned Indian crypto influencer and YouTuber SMC KapilDev, known for his astute trading strategies and remarkable understanding of the ever-evolving market, has been announced as the official influencer of Bybit India, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. This collaboration aims to strengthen the Indian crypto community by providing valuable insights and learning opportunities.

SMC KapilDev's YouTube channel boasts over 108,000 subscribers who are captivated by his unique ability to convey complex concepts with simplicity and ease. His unwavering dedication to his followers' education has earned him the prestigious Silver Play Button from YouTube, as well as the title of "Most Profitable Trader of the Year" from Bitget Exchange. Additionally, his Twitter, Telegram, and all other social media profiles have been verified with a blue tick, further highlighting his accomplishments.

The partnership with Bybit India, which shares KapilDev's focus on user safety and satisfaction, is a game-changing move that marks a new milestone in the Indian crypto landscape. As a crypto influencer par excellence, SMC KapilDev seeks to enlighten and embolden the Indian masses on the intricacies of cryptocurrency trading and the revolutionary potential of blockchain technology.

SMC KapilDev's pioneering approach to education is lauded by Abhyudoy Das, one of the top 10 worldwide leaders in crypto and an Indian crypto icon: “As the Indian crypto market burgeons, so too shall SMC KapilDev’s influence. His unwavering commitment to illuminating the myriad advantages of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology has paved the way for a promising future for the industry in India. Without a doubt, he will be a trailblazing voice in the years to come.”

Together, Bybit India and SMC KapilDev share a vision of empowering and safeguarding Indian crypto enthusiasts. This collaboration promises to bring about long-term and significant change in the sector, opening up the doors for a more profitable and secure future for the realm of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in India.

