Yuva Kabaddi Series Creates Excitement Among Youth Across India

Delhi: Chants of 'Kabaddi, Kabaddi, Kabaddi' reverberate through the stadium, as hundreds of young enthusiasts of India’s native sport cheer enthusiastically for their favourite players. Something similar happens when the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) is organized across the country.

This series is encouraging youth from every corner of the country towards the game of Kabaddi. And is providing an impressive platform through which young Kabaddi players are earning their livelihood. As India's first year-long tournament, the Yuva Kabaddi Series has become the second-largest sports tournament in the country. The Summer Edition of the YKS 2023 is ongoing/happening from June 17 to July 19 in Mysore, Karnataka. Matches can be watched exclusively on FanCode. Two more editions have also been planned for this year.

Launched in 2022, the series has showcased the highest quality kabaddi with 1051 youth players, 47 coaches, over 496 matches, and fair play ensured by 130 officials. Vikas Gautam, CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series, laid it’s foundation stone along with well-known TV presenter, sports commentator Suhail Chandhok. The main objective of this series is to provide a platform to the youth to showcase their talent within an extremely competitive framework of the most talented Kabaddi players from across the nation, and eventually other parts of the globe.

Yuva Kabaddi Series is here to create a kabaddi revolution

Yuva Kabaddi Series has had 16 states participate and provided an opportunity to young players to earn a means of livelihood through sport much earlier than ever before. Along with this, 65.71 percent of the total expenditure of the tournament is being spent directly on the community that includes Kabaddi players, coaches, officials and state associations.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.