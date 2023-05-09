Yuvaap to offer therapeutic yoga classes with yoga master Shri. Vijay Pandey

India, 9th May 2023: Yuvaap, a platform dedicated to promoting health and wellness, is excited to announce its collaboration with Mr. Vijay Pandey, an esteemed yoga teacher. With his expertise in therapeutic yoga, this partnership aims to provide a comprehensive wellness approach that addresses various ailments, including back pain, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues. This collaboration showcases Yuvaap's continued commitment to providing individuals with the tools and resources needed to achieve optimal health and wellbeing.

With 15 years of massive experience in teaching yoga, Shri Vijay Pandey is known for his expertise in Iyengar Yoga, which emphasises the proper alignment, breathing techniques, and sequencing of yoga postures. He has excelled himself in the art of Iyengar yoga under the guidance of revered master BKS Iyengar, who is a pioneer of Iyengar yoga. His credentials also include a postgraduate diploma in yoga, a master's in yoga, 500 hours of YTT, and RYT-200, which demonstrate his commitment to the art of yoga therapy. Vijay sir added, "Yoga therapy adheres to the principles of transforming people's physical and mental health for the better.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the episodes on therapeutic yoga were recorded online with Mr. Vijay Pandey sir, and will be available exclusively on the official Yuvaap mobile application

Commenting on this collaboration, Ms. Richa Khurana, Co-Founder of Life Alchemy, said, "We are thrilled to have Vijay sir on board with us for this series. He is a renowned yoga instructor with a wealth of experience in yoga therapy. Our platform is committed to offering everyone a holistic approach to health and wellness, and our collaboration with Vijay sir is a valuable keystone in achieving that goal."

Yoga therapy is a holistic branch of yoga that is designed to tailor the needs of people dealing with certain limitations. Modern yoga therapy encompasses both physical therapy and psychotherapy as therapeutic modalities. The sessions are not only tailored to meet individuals' specific needs, such as yoga for back pain or knee pain. They also address various ailments, such as yoga for PCOD,yoga for diabetes, blood pressure, cardiovascular ailments, and mental wellbeing.

All the episodes on therapeutic yoga were recorded online with Mr. Vijay Pandey sir, and will be available exclusively on the official Yuvaap mobile application. This application also offers varied online training sessions, healthy recipe videos, and other varied resources to transform your overall physical and mental wellbeing. However, you can always catch a glimpse of this series on theYuvaap Official YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.